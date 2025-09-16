Mamdani leads Cuomo, race hinges on key scenarios: New poll

The Brief A new Marist poll shows Zohran Mamdani leading Andrew Cuomo by 21 points among likely New York City voters, with 45% to Cuomo’s 24%. Mamdani holds a commanding advantage among Democrats, while Cuomo struggles with his party’s base but performs stronger among independents and Republicans. In a head-to-head matchup, Mamdani would still beat Cuomo 49 to 39% , though independents tilt heavily toward Cuomo.



With just weeks to go before New Yorkers head to the polls, the city’s 2025 mayoral race is entering its decisive phase.

A new Marist poll suggests Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has surged to a commanding advantage, leading former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo by 21 points among likely voters.

The question now is whether Mamdani can maintain that momentum as the campaign barrels toward Election Day.

Here’s what the numbers reveal about the state of the race.

Undecided voters in the NYC mayoral race

Among New York City’s likely voters, Mamdani leads the field with 45% support, including undecided leaners.

Cuomo trails at 2, Sliwa has 17%, and Adams garners 9%. About 5 percent of voters remain undecided, leaving a small but potentially influential bloc.

Democrats vs. Republicans vs. independents

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Mamdani commands the Democratic base, winning 58% support compared to Cuomo’s 23%.

Sliwa dominates Republicans with 54%. Among non-enrolled voters, Sliwa takes 31%, Cuomo follows at 30%, and Mamdani lags at 20%, with 10% still undecided.

What happens if Eric Adams drops out?

Curtis Sliwa, Republican mayoral candidate for New York City, speaks with New York Police Department (NYPD) officers outside the Manhattan office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Sliwa called for Govern Expand

If Adams were to leave the race, Mamdani’s support edges up to 46%, Cuomo climbs to 30%, and Sliwa holds 18%.

Only 2% of voters say they would turn to another candidate in that scenario.

Mamdani vs. Cuomo head-to-head

In a direct matchup between the two, Mamdani still comes out ahead with 49%, compared to Cuomo’s 39%.

Seven percent of voters would look for another candidate, and 5 percent would remain undecided.

Democrats favor Mamdani 61 to 23%, while Republicans lean strongly toward Cuomo, 66 to 25%. Among independents, Cuomo opens a wide advantage, 50 to 29%.

Does Sliwa leaving the race change anything?

Adams and Sliwa

Nearly half of voters, 48%, say Adams or Sliwa dropping out would not make any difference.

Still, 27% believe it would make the contest more fair, while 24% say it would make the race less fair.

Can Cuomo still win the NYC mayoral race?

The poll suggests a potential Trump factor: if the president were to encourage Adams and Sliwa to step aside, 57% of voters believe Cuomo would benefit, compared to 39% who say Mamdani would gain.