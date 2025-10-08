Mamdani, Cuomo, Sliwa all speak at NYC mayoral forum

The Brief Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa all spoke at Crain's Mayoral Forum. "New York City’s economic future will be on the ballot in 2025 — and the business community has a critical stake in the outcome," the website said. Election Day is 27 days away.



Candidates for New York City mayor – Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa – all spoke on Wednesday morning at Crain's Mayoral Forum.

What they're saying:

"New York City’s economic future will be on the ballot in 2025 — and the business community has a critical stake in the outcome," the website said. That’s why Crain’s New York Business is hosting the only mayoral forum focused exclusively on issues impacting New York City’s business community.

When is primary Election Day in NYC? Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 25: Application Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 25.

Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NYC mayor's race

(Fox News Sept. 18-22) A new survey of New York City registered voters found Mamdani leading the race by 18 percentage points with 45% support. Cuomo followed with 27%, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa with 11% and current New York City Mayor Eric Adams with 8%.

How to track election results

List of candidates in 2025 mayoral race

Andrew Cuomo

Zohran Mamdani

Curtis Sliwa