Cuomo slammed by rivals in explosive NYC mayoral debate: 'Allergic to any accountability'

Nine Democratic candidates for New York City mayor squared off on the debate stage for the first time Wednesday night, including former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was on the defensive from the opening bell.

Democratic mayoral candidates Adrienne Adams, Brad Lander, Jessica Ramos, Zellnor Myrie, Andrew Cuomo, Whitney Tilson, Zohran Mamdani, Michael Blake and Scott Stringer participate in the New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary Debate

The former governor's opponents swiped at him over the sexual harassment scandal that forced him from the governor's mansion, his coronavirus response and the federal investigation into whether he lied to Congress about his handling of the pandemic in nursing homes.

"The people who don't feel safe are young women, mothers and grandmothers around Andrew Cuomo," Blake said. "That's the greatest threat to public safety in New York City."

"Donald Trump would go through Mr. Mamdani like a hot knife through butter." — Andrew Cuomo

"I said at the time that if I offended anyone, it was unintentional, but I apologize, and I say that today," Cuomo responded.

Mamdani pressed Cuomo on the overlap between the former governor's political donors and those who donated to President Donald Trump.

"The difference between myself and Andrew Cuomo is that my campaign is not funded by the very billionaires who put Donald Trump in D.C.," Mamdani said, calling himself "Donald Trump's worst nightmare."

"Donald Trump would go through Mr. Mamdani like a hot knife through butter," Cuomo responded. "He's been in government 27 minutes, he passed three bills."

Andrew Cuomo, center, speaks as Zellnor Myrie, left, looks on, in the New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary Debate at NBC Studios on June 4, 2025 in New York City.

Cuomo's opponents had him in their sights throughout the debate, working in criticisms of the former governor in their responses to questions or interjecting at points to get in another quick dig at him.

"It's not only that Andrew Cuomo lied to Congress, which is perjury, he also lied to the grieving families who's loved ones he sent into those nursing homes," Lander said.

"No regrets when it comes to cutting Medicaid or healthcare, no regrets when it comes to cutting childcare." — Adrienne Adams

"No, I told Congress the truth, no, we did not undercount any deaths," Cuomo responded.

In one exchange, Cuomo deflected a question about whether he had any regrets from his time in politics. City Council Speaker Adams, whose father died of COVID in 2020, ripped Cuomo in response.

"No regrets when it comes to cutting Medicaid or healthcare, no regrets when it comes to cutting childcare, no regrets when it comes to slow-walking PPE and vaccinations in the season of COVID to Black and brown communities, really, no regrets?" she said.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams did not participate in the debate.