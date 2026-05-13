Mamdani announces Queens bus lane ahead of World Cup

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a new Queens bus lane designed to improve the commute for both local residents and LaGuardia Airport workers and travelers. The lane will run eastbound along Broadway, between 69th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. "The World Cup may come and go, but the investments we made to our streets and public transit must serve New Yorkers for decades to come," the mayor said during the announcement.



A new Queens bus lane could speed up the commute for thousands of New Yorkers ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Broadway bus lane in Queens

What we know:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, accompanied by the city's Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn, announced a new Queens bus lane designed to improve the commute for both local residents and LaGuardia Airport workers and travelers.

The lane will run eastbound along Broadway, between 69th Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

This bus corridor reportedly serves 9,000 daily riders, but the buses themselves operate at under 3 miles per hour.

"The World Cup may come and go, but the investments we made to our streets and public transit must serve New Yorkers for decades to come," the mayor said during the announcement.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2026/04/27: A MTA Bus seen in Manhattan. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"This new bus lane will help welcome visitors from around the world this summer while delivering faster commutes every day for the thousands of working-class New Yorkers who rely on the Q70."

The city's Department of Transportation will present the proposal to the local community board later this month, with the hope that the project will be completed before FIFA World Cup matches commence.