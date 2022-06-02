NYC mayor expected to name gun violence czar as crime fears rise

With gun violence plaguing New York City, today Mayor Eric Adams is expected to name a gun violence czar. The official announcement is planned for this afternoon at city hall.



Adams will name Andre T. Mitchell, the founder of Man Up! to the post, according to The New York Times. Man Up! is a Brooklyn-based organization that deploys outreach workers to troubled neighborhoods to attempt to prevent violence before it happens.



The 502 shooting incidents in the city through Sunday represent a 10 percent decline compared to the same time period last year, according to NYPD statistics. But they have jumped 61.4 percent compared to the same time period in 2020.



"I have never witnessed crime at this level," Adams said last month on "Good Day New York."

Despite that comment, the city routinely saw 2,000 murders annually in the 1980s and 1990s when Adams worked in the NYPD compared to a fraction of that number in recent years. Adams later backtracked on his assertion.



Still, there’s no denying gun violence is a major problem.

Earlier this week, a 72-year-old woman was injured in her home in South Ozone Park when bullets pierced her windows. Adams recently called gun violence "the civil rights battle of our lifetime."