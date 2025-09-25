NYC is home to 4 of the top 100 bars in the world

article

Perrier released the world's top 51 to 100 bars in anticipation of its top 50 list – New York City is home to four.

Manhattan bars you need to try

What we know:

Schmuck (59th place)

This East Village bar opened its doors earlier this year, and has already found a spot on the Perrier's list.

Schmuck, located at 97 First Avenue at East Sixth Street, features two different drink menus: one for the "Living Room," one for the "Kitchen Table." Each space also features its own street entrance.

The facade of the corner of the street Schmuck occupies was redesigned specifically for the bar – the look is inspired by European storefronts.

Opening hours are 4 p.m. to close from Tuesday to Sunday.

Attaboy (72nd place)

Accepting parties of only six and under, Attaboy can be found at 134 Eldridge Street. The co-owner of the bar, Sam Ross, is known for his original cocktail, the Penicillin, which he created in the mid-2000s.

This is not Attaboy's first appearance on Perrier's list either – the bar was ranked in 22nd place on The World's 50 Best Bars 2022 and ranked 31st place on North America's 50 Best Bars 2024 (a separate list also sponsored by Perrier).

The Lower East Side bar is open every day of the week, from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Martiny's (75th place)

Named after the sculptor who crafted details on the Washington Square Park arch, Martiny's ranked in the top 25 of last year's World's 50 Best Bars.

The Japanese cocktail bar, which has been open for three years, was started by Tokyo native Takuma Watanabe. Takuma has won several awards recognizing his bartending expertise, including Bartender of the Year at the Spirits Business Award and Best Bartender in North America at the Shaker Awards in 2024.

Martiny's is at 121 East 17th Street and is open every day from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Employees Only (95th place)

This West Village bar and restaurant, designed to imitate a speakeasy, can be found behind "a fortune teller's lair."

Employees Only is located at 510 Hudson Street, and is open from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day of the week.

Employees Only bar and restaurant, interior CREDIT: Emilie Baltz Expand

The bar ranked in 18th place for this year's list of North America's 50 Best Bars.

The World’s 50 Best Bars

The backstory:

The list, which has been published annually since 2009, is decided upon by an Academy of over 800 experts worldwide.

Each voter casts eight votes, and the identities of the voters are anonymous.