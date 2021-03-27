NYC man charged with hate crimes after menacing Asian woman in Manhattan
NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has arrested a man who allegedly yelled anti-Asian statements at a woman in the Garment District on Friday afternoon.
Police arrested, Bobby Eli, 48, of Manhattan on Saturday and charged him with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, and menacing.
According to authorities, at around 4 p.m. on West 40th Street, the 65-year-old victim was approached by the suspect, who began shouting anti-Asian statements at her.
The man then waved an unknown object at her, which caused her to fear for her safety before he ran away in an unknown direction.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!