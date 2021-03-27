NYC man charged with hate crimes after menacing Asian woman in Manhattan

The NYPD says it has arrested a man who allegedly yelled anti-Asian statements at a woman in the Garment District on Friday afternoon.

Police arrested, Bobby Eli, 48, of Manhattan on Saturday and charged him with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, and menacing.

According to authorities, at around 4 p.m. on West 40th Street, the 65-year-old victim was approached by the suspect, who began shouting anti-Asian statements at her.

The man then waved an unknown object at her, which caused her to fear for her safety before he ran away in an unknown direction.