Charges that Luigi Mangione faces for the murder of Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione, 26, is accused of committing the high-profile murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December of 2024.

He’s facing a slew of various charges.

The charges brand Mangione as both a terrorist and a stalker, accuse him of carrying a ghost gun and a fake ID, and enable prosecutors to seek life in state prison and the federal death penalty.

What charges is Luigi Mangione facing?

By the numbers:

Mangione is facing 20 criminal charges total, divided throughout the states of New York and Pennsylvania, and in federal court.

He faces the most charges in New York: 11.

He faces five charges in Pennsylvania, and four federal charges.

Here is a look at all the charges:

Luigi Mangione federal charges

Using a firearm to commit murder

Interstate stalking resulting in death

Stalking through use of interstate facilities resulting in death

Discharging a firearm that was equipped with a silencer in furtherance of a crime of violence

Dig deeper:

All the federal charges Mangione charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The charge of using a firearm to commit murder could also carry the death penalty.

The lesser charge of discharging a firearm that was equipped with a silencer carries a minimum penalty of 30 years.

Luigi Mangione state charges

New York

Mangione is facing 11 felony charges in New York:

Murder in the First Degree

Murder in the Second Degree

Murder in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree

Dig deeper:

The three counts of murder allege Mangione killed "in furtherance of terrorism," as an act of terrorism and with intent, and carry a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

Seven charges are related to guns.

And one charge is related to a fake New Jersey driver’s license that prosecutors said he used to check into a Manhattan hostel when he arrived in the city 10 days before the killing.

Pennsylvania

The backstory:

Mangione was arrested on Dec. 9 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 230 miles west of New York City.

He’s facing five charges now in Pennsylvania:

Possession of fraudulent document (ID)

Possession of fraudulent document (ID)

Possession of a firearm without a license

Forgery

Possession of a firearm

Dig deeper:

These state charges won't be addressed until the New York charges are resolved.

Luigi Mangione terrorism charge

The backstory:

Mangione is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder counts that specifically refer to a New York law that addresses terrorism. New York prosecutors are using a 9/11-era anti-terrorism law in their case.

Dig deeper:

The law doesn’t say that cases have to involve mass casualties or international extremism, experts explained. Lawmakers set the parameters broadly.

Does Luigi Mangione face the death penalty?

Mangione has the possibility of facing the death penalty by way of one of his charges in federal court: murder through use of a firearm.

What's next:

Federal prosecutors will designate if they wish to pursue the death penalty or life in prison.