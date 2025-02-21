How did Brian Thompson's killer escape?

The Brief Luigi Mangione, 26, is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. Mangione then allegedly used a bike to get to a Greyhound bus that traveled to an unknown location after fleeing the crime scene. He was arrested five days later at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.



Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is believed to have taken a bike and a bus to escape from the scene.

Here’s what investigators believe happened.:

United Healthcare CEO shooting

The backstory:

After leaving a hostel he checked into on Nov. 29, 2024, Mangione made his way to 54th Street and Sixth Avenue at about 5:41 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2024.

He was seen on video walking back and forth in the area of the Hilton hotel where UnitedHealth Group, United Healthcare’s parent company, was holding its annual investor conference. Thompson was in attendance.

Police believe Mangione rode a bike to the Hilton because of the amount of time it took for him to get to that location.

At about 6:44 a.m., Mangione allegedly shot Thompson.

Ditching possible evidence

Mangione then rode a bike into Central Park at the 60th Street and Center Drive entrance. While in the park, he allegedly ditched a gray backpack.

These actions were not caught on security cameras.

Between 6:56 a.m. and 7 a.m., Mangione allegedly left Central Park and got rid of the bike and was seen entering a taxi going northbound on 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Greyhound bus

Investigators believe Mangione fled the city via a Greyhound bus headed toward an unknown location.

Five days later, Mangione was arrested inside a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.

What are Mangione’s charges?

New York charges

Murder in the First Degree, a class A-I felony, one count

Murder in the Second Degree, a class A-I felony, two counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, as class C felony, two counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony, four counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, one count

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class D felony, one count

Possession of fraudulent document (ID), two counts

Possession of a firearm without a license, one count

Forgery, one count

Possession of a firearm, one count

Stalking, two counts

Murder through use of a firearm, one count

Using a firearm equipped with a silencer while committing a crime of violence, one count

Mangione has pleaded not guilty.