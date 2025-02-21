How did Brian Thompson's killer escape?
NEW YORK CITY - Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is believed to have taken a bike and a bus to escape from the scene.
Here’s what investigators believe happened.:
United Healthcare CEO shooting
The backstory:
After leaving a hostel he checked into on Nov. 29, 2024, Mangione made his way to 54th Street and Sixth Avenue at about 5:41 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2024.
He was seen on video walking back and forth in the area of the Hilton hotel where UnitedHealth Group, United Healthcare’s parent company, was holding its annual investor conference. Thompson was in attendance.
Police believe Mangione rode a bike to the Hilton because of the amount of time it took for him to get to that location.
At about 6:44 a.m., Mangione allegedly shot Thompson.
Ditching possible evidence
Mangione then rode a bike into Central Park at the 60th Street and Center Drive entrance. While in the park, he allegedly ditched a gray backpack.
These actions were not caught on security cameras.
Between 6:56 a.m. and 7 a.m., Mangione allegedly left Central Park and got rid of the bike and was seen entering a taxi going northbound on 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Greyhound bus
Investigators believe Mangione fled the city via a Greyhound bus headed toward an unknown location.
Five days later, Mangione was arrested inside a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.
What are Mangione’s charges?
New York charges
- Murder in the First Degree, a class A-I felony, one count
- Murder in the Second Degree, a class A-I felony, two counts
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, as class C felony, two counts
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony, four counts
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, one count
- Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class D felony, one count
Pennsylvania charges
- Possession of fraudulent document (ID), two counts
- Possession of a firearm without a license, one count
- Forgery, one count
- Possession of a firearm, one count
Federal charges
- Stalking, two counts
- Murder through use of a firearm, one count
- Using a firearm equipped with a silencer while committing a crime of violence, one count
Mangione has pleaded not guilty.
