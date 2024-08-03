What to know about the 2024 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Queens

article

The Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, one of the largest dragon boat festivals in the U.S., is back in Queens this weekend.

The festival features over 180 teams, 2,000 athletes and draws more than 40,000 spectators.

The 2024 festival will be held on Aug. 3 and 4, with free admission, rain or shine at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

For over 30 years, the festival keeps up with the age-old tradition of dragon boat racing with a fleet of both traditional and custom-made teak boats.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Boat ready for the race at Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival at Flushing Meadows Park on August 12, 2023 in New York. (Photo by Lev Radin/VIEWpress)

It also features modern fiberglass boats, all of which conform to the International Dragon Boat Federation standards and are approved for International Dragon Boat Racing.

The weekend is filled with competitive races, live performances, delicious food, and crafts.

Dragons signify good luck, strength, and power, and legend has it that the creatures' good fortune will be sprinkled on anyone that goes.

UNITED STATES -August 12: Boats head back to the dock while competing in the 500m race during the 2023 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Meadow Lake in Flushing Meadows Corona Park Saturday, August 12, 2023 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Barry Willia Expand

Expect to see boats decked out in paint with a dragon's head at the front and tail at the rear gliding swiftly across the water.

What is Dragon Boat Racing?

UNITED STATES -August 12: Races work together in the 500m race during the 2023 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Meadow Lake in Flushing Meadows Corona Park Saturday, August 12, 2023 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Expand

Each boat is powered by up to 20 members, consisting of a drummer, a steersperson, and paddlers.

Races start at 8 a.m. and usually end around 5 p.m.

How to get to the NYC Dragon Boat Festival

According to the event's website, the best way to get to the festival is by subway.

Take the 7 train to Mets-Willets Point Station, and transfer to the special event bus. Or take the E, F or R trains and get off at Jackson Heights/ Roosevelt Avenue, transfer to the Flushing bound #7 train to Mets-Willets Point Station and take the MTA shuttle bus to the festival.

There will also be special MTA shuttles operating between the Citi Field subway station and the Flushing Meadow Park festival site from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

