2 planes collide while taxiing at LaGuardia Airport; flight attendant injured

The Brief Two planes collided while taxiing at LaGuardia Airport. According to Delta Air Lines, two of its planes were involved in a "low-speed collision." The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reports one flight attendant was injured.



Two planes collided on Wednesday night while they were taxiing at LaGuardia Airport in Queens.

What we know:

According to Delta Air Lines, two of its planes operated by Endeavor Air were involved in a "low-speed collision" around 9 p.m.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reports one flight attendant was injured. The passengers were given hotel rooms and rebooked on Thursday flights.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Delta said: "Delta teams at our New York-LaGuardia hub are working to ensure our customers are taken care of after two Delta Connection aircraft operated by Endeavor Air were involved in a low-speed collision during taxi. Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience."