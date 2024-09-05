NYC Korea Food Fest: What to know about the FREE event

A new and FREE food festival is coming to New York City with all the sights, sounds and tastes of Korean culture.

The Korean Food Festival is an all-day event in Queens that will celebrate Korean culture, music, skincare, technology, K-dramas, and, of course, FOOD.

The event’s mission is to familiarize attendees with Korean culture, according to the website.

The festival will feature 20 vendors serving Korean favorites like Korean barbecue, Korean fried chicken and other popular dishes.

When is NYC Korean Food Fest?

The NYC Korean Food Festival will take place on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Culture Lab in Long Island City.

Festival goers can expect to enjoy dance performances and a live DJ spinning all the K-pop hits throughout the day.

[UNVERIFIED CONTENT] Night city lights in Koreatown, the ethnic Korean enclave in Midtown Manhattan in New York City, located on 32nd Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, and officially nicknamed "Korea Way".

"Whether you're a K-Pop fanatic, a kimchi enthusiast, a Korean beauty fan, or just curious to learn more about Korea, this event has something for everyone. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to experience a taste of Korea in NYC!" the event's website says.

Culture Lab LIC is located at 5-25 46th Avenue and features two fine arts galleries, an 80-seat theater, classroom space and an 18,000 square foot outdoor venue.

Although Korea Fest is free, be sure to RSVP here.