Video shows brazen knife fight between 2 men in Midtown Manhattan

A knife fight between two men in Midtown Manhattan sent one to the hospital, and the entire attack was caught on video.

The NYPD responded on Tuesday afternoon to W. 39th St. and 8th Ave., where they found one of the men with a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and listed in stable condition. His identity is unknown.

Police charged the suspect – identified as 58-year-old Raymond Ball – with attempted murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. Police said he has an extensive criminal history.

According to police, the indecent was a verbal dispute that escalated.