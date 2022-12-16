NYC killed in front of 10-year-old daughter

A man was shot to death inside a Manhattan bodega right in front of his 10-year-old daughter.

The NYPD says it happened just after 4 p.m. yesterday at a store on Nagle Ave. in Washington Heights.

30-year-old Tykeen Berry had reportedly just picked up his daughter from school and went in to buy a snack.

He got into an argument with another man inside the store. The other man pulled out a gun and shot Berry in the chest. EMS took him to Harlem Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

Police believe the two men knew each other but there has been no arrest and there is no word on a suspect other than he was a man believed to be in his 20s.