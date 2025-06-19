NYC Juneteenth 2025: What’s open and closed, things to do

The Brief Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery. Admission to all New York State Parks will be free. Several beaches are also opening early. All government offices will be closed.



Today is Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

The holiday is in remembrance of when Union General Gordon Granger informed people in Texas that all previously enslaved people in the state were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Admission to all New York State Parks will be free on Juneteenth and several beaches are opening early for those looking to start summer a day early.

A Juneteenth flag flies on a float during the 45th annual Juneteenth National Independence Day celebrations in Galveston, Texas, on June 15, 2024. Juneteenth falls on June 19 and has often been celebrated on the third Saturday in June, to mark the en Expand

Here's everything you need to know about the holiday, including free things to do in the city, as well as what's open and closed.

History: What does Juneteenth celebrate?

The U.S. government was slow to embrace the occasion – it was only in 2021 that then President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday. The term Juneteenth is a blend of the words June and nineteenth.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: (L-R) Ninety-four-year-old activist and retired educator Opal Lee, known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden after he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on June 17 Expand

The holiday has also been called ‘Juneteenth Independence Day' or ‘Freedom Day’. New York City holds celebrations honoring Juneteenth as a holiday or a day of recognition, much like Flag Day. Juneteenth is also a paid holiday for state employees.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday, which means all government offices will be closed. This includes:

Social Security offices.

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

New York Public Library systems.

City and State Courts.

Post offices.

Mail delivery

Post offices will be closed, which means mail and packages won’t be delivered by the United States Postal Service. Packages from other delivery services could still be expected. FedEx and UPS both have Juneteenth on their holiday delivery schedule, though operations will be running on both days for both delivery services.

Are banks open today?

The Federal Reserve is observing Juneteenth on Thursday, which means most banks will be closed. Banks are not required to close on federal holidays, but many do. Check your local branch before visiting.

Is the stock market open on Juneteenth?

Additionally, the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will be closed.

Elected officials, community leaders, youth and drum and marching bands take part in the second annual Juneteenth Parade, in Philadelphia, PA on June 22, 2019 in the week that Juneteenth was declared an official state holiday by Pennsylvania Governor Expand

Government offices

All federal offices and schools will be closed. However, at the state government level, some may still be open.

Retail stores

As with other major summer holidays, private retailers may choose to be open or closed, or amend their hours. Most shops, restaurants, and grocery stores will be open, but check with your destination Thursday before visiting in case hours are different. Corporate offices of major retailers, such as Target, Twitter and Nike, have given employees a paid day off on Juneteenth in the past.

Is there school on Juneteenth?

Public schools and Department of Education (DOE) offices are also closed.

Voting on Juneteenth

Please note that early voting poll sites are open on Juneteenth.

Is there garbage collection on Juneteenth?

Trash, recycling and compost will not be collected on Juneteenth. According to the DSNY, "Residents who normally receive Thursday trash or Curbside Composting collection should place their material at the curb Thursday evening for collection beginning Friday, June 20. Residents who normally receive Thursday recycling collection should hold their paper, metal, glass, plastic, and carton recycling for a week, and place their material at the curb Wednesday, June 25, for collection Thursday, June 26."

Parking in NYC

Alternate Side Parking (street cleaning) rules are suspended for Juneteenth. All other parking regulations, including parking meters, remain in effect.

New York City has many ways to celebrate Juneteenth this year. From Broadway and Black Restaurant Week to the 15th Annual Juneteenth Festival. Here’s what to attend and how to get involved.

QUEENS: Juneteenth in Queens and Legacy Sessions

June 19 l Free

The Juneteenth in Queens Festival takes over Roy Wilkins Park with music by Funk Flex, DJ Envy, DJ G Money, and DJ Shad P, plus panels, family activities, and more. This year’s theme is "The Family Reunion: Honoring Legacy and Tradition."

MANHATTAN: Guggenheim Museum Late Shift Juneteenth Celebration

June 19 | 5:30–8 PM | Guggenheim Museum | Tickets start at $30

In partnership with DreamYard Project, the Guggenheim will host poetry, live performance, and music in celebration of Juneteenth, featuring the Rad(ical) Poetry Consortium Fellows. The event coincides with the museum’s Rashid Johnson exhibition, "A Poem for Deep Thinkers."

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 15: African-Americans in New York celebrate Juneteenth which marks the National Independence Day, June 19 in 1865, ending of slavery in the United States, on June 15, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadol Expand

MANHATTAN: Lincoln Center’s Oh Sankofa! Juneteenth Celebration

June 19 | Lincoln Center campus | Free

Created by Carl Hancock Rux and presented across Lincoln Center’s campus, this immersive performance honors African and African American storytelling traditions with contributions from Dianne Smith, Phyllis Stickney, Urban Bush Women, Marvin Sewell, and more.

MANHATTAN: Children’s Museum of Manhattan Juneteenth Programming

June 19 | 10:30 AM–5 PM | Children’s Museum of Manhattan

Celebrate Juneteenth with hands-on art projects, storytelling, a musical jam session, and a zine-making workshop inspired by Opal Lee. Programming is designed for all ages and is included with museum admission.

MIDTOWN: Rooftop Cinema Club Juneteenth Film Screenings

June 19 | Midtown rooftop venue

Watch Brown Sugar and Love & Basketball with a skyline view. A portion of proceeds supports the National Black Justice Coalition. Tickets range from $23 to $29.

BROOKLYN: Weeksville Heritage Center Juneteenth Food Festival

June 19 | 12–8 PM | Weeksville Heritage Center | Free

Now in its fourth year, this community-centered event co-hosted by Black-Owned Brooklyn and Weeksville features 29 local food vendors across the diaspora, live sets from DJ Spinna, a youth drumline and dance team, double-dutch performances, and Black food literature from BEM | Books & more.

Demonstrators play in a cloud of washable color powder during a Juneteenth march and rally in Washington, DC, on June 19, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

BROOKLYN: Juneteenth NY Festival

June 19 | Multiple locations | Most events free

The 16th Annual Juneteenth NY Festival includes a Black Kings celebration, vendor market, fashion show, virtual summit, and youth parade. The theme is "A Legacy of Resilience: Celebrating the Power of Community"

Brooklyn Children's Museum

June 19 | 11 AM–3 PM | Brower Park (Shirley Chisholm Circle)

Brooklyn Children's Museum hosts "Juneteenth in Brower Park," a family-friendly celebration themed "Still We Rise," honoring Maya Angelou’s iconic poem. Enjoy live music, performances by Brooklyn United Marching Band, hands-on activities, and more community fun in the heart of Crown Heights.

BROOKLYN: Juneteenth & Kinfolk

June 19 | All day | Brooklyn Bridge Park

Celebrate Juneteenth with "Dreaming with the Archives," a new outdoor art show by Kinfolk. As you walk through the park, your phone turns into a portal to explore digital monuments that tell stories from Brooklyn’s Black history created by artists like Hank Willis Thomas and Wangechi Mutu.

JERSEY CITY: All About Us Festival at Liberty State Park

June 19 | 12–8 PM | Liberty State Park | Tickets start at $45

The All About Us Festival returns with performances by Mario, Jadakiss, Robin S, and others. Expect food trucks, Black-owned shopping, art activations, and family-friendly activities.