NYC Juneteenth 2025: What’s open and closed, things to do

June 19th is Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

The holiday is in remembrance of when Union General Gordon Granger informed people in Texas that all previously enslaved people in the state were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Admission to all New York State Parks will be free on Juneteenth and several beaches are opening early for those looking to start summer a day early.

Here's everything you need to know about the holiday, free things to do in the city, and what's open and closed.

Jump to: | Things to do | What's open in NYC? | Beaches | Parks

A spectator holds noise makers and a Juneteenth flag, during the speaking program. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Getty Images)

What does Juneteenth mean?

The term Juneteenth is a blend of the words June and nineteenth.

The holiday has also been called ‘Juneteenth Independence Day' or ‘Freedom Day’.

NYC holds celebrations honoring Juneteenth as a holiday or a day of recognition, much like Flag Day.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday, which means all government offices will be closed.

This includes:

Social Security offices

Department of Motor Vehicles

New York Public Library systems

Trash, recycling and compost will not be collected on Juneteenth, but will be taken on Thursday instead.

Parking in NYC

Alternate Side Parking is suspended for Juneteenth. Other parking regulations will remain in effect.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: (L-R) Ninety-four-year-old activist and retired educator Opal Lee, known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden after he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on June 17 Expand

Juneteenth federal holiday

Mail

Postal service offices are closed on Wednesday, meaning no packages will be delivered by USPS.

Other delivery services are still expected to be open. FedEx and UPS have Juneteenth on their delivery schedule, though operations are expected to run normally.

Banks

The Federal Reserve is observing Juneteenth on Wednesday, which means most banks will be closed.

Banks are not required to close on federal holidays, but many do. Check your local branch before visiting.

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will also be closed.

Government offices

All federal offices and schools will be closed. However, at the state government level, some may still be open.

Retail

Like other summer holidays, private retailers may choose to be open or closed or shorten their hours.

Major retailers, such as Target, Twitter and Nike, have given employees in their corporate offices a paid day off on Juneteenth in the past.

There are so many ways to celebrate Juneteenth in New York City this year. From Broadway, Black Restaurant Week, to the 15th Annual Juneteenth Festival.

From educational panels and poetry to food festivals and live music, here’s what to attend and how to get involved.

QUEENS: Juneteenth in Queens and Legacy Sessions

June 16–19 | Free

The Legacy Sessions, hosted by Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities, take place June 16–18 and feature three nights of panels focused on Black-led progress in business, education, and justice.

June 16 at Queens College: "The Business of Being Black" moderated by Pat Robinson.

June 17 at York College: "The Classroom Rebellion" moderated by Elmcor CEO Saeeda Dunston.

June 18 at Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning: "The Continued Fight for Justice Reform" moderated by Abigail Masters.

On June 19, the Juneteenth in Queens Festival takes over Roy Wilkins Park with music by Funk Flex, DJ Envy, DJ G Money, and DJ Shad P, plus panels, family activities, and more. This year’s theme is "The Family Reunion: Honoring Legacy and Tradition."

More info and registration: https://juneteenthinqueens.com/legacysessions

MANHATTAN: Guggenheim Museum Late Shift Juneteenth Celebration

June 19 | 5:30–8 PM | Guggenheim Museum | Free with RSVP

In partnership with DreamYard Project, the Guggenheim will host poetry, live performance, and music in celebration of Juneteenth, featuring the Rad(ical) Poetry Consortium Fellows. The event coincides with the museum’s Rashid Johnson exhibition, "A Poem for Deep Thinkers."

More info: https://www.guggenheim.org/event/late-shift-juneteenth-celebration

BROOKLYN: Weeksville Heritage Center Juneteenth Food Festival

June 19 | 12–8 PM | Weeksville Heritage Center | Free

Now in its fourth year, this community-centered event co-hosted by Black-Owned Brooklyn and Weeksville features 29 local food vendors across the diaspora, live sets from DJ Spinna, a youth drumline and dance team, double-dutch performances, and Black food literature from BEM | Books & more.

More info: https://www.instagram.com/blackownedbklyn/

BROOKLYN: Juneteenth NY Festival

June 12–19 | Multiple locations | Most events free

The 16th Annual Juneteenth NY Festival includes a Black Kings celebration, vendor market, fashion show, virtual summit, and youth parade.

Theme: "A Legacy of Resilience: Celebrating the Power of Community"

Schedule and details: https://juneteenthny.com

MANHATTAN: Lincoln Center’s Oh Sankofa! Juneteenth Celebration

June 19 | Lincoln Center campus | Free

Created by Carl Hancock Rux and presented across Lincoln Center’s campus, this immersive performance honors African and African American storytelling traditions with contributions from

Dianne Smith, Phyllis Stickney, Urban Bush Women, Marvin Sewell, and more.

Event info: https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/juneteenth

Demonstrators play in a cloud of washable color powder during a Juneteenth march and rally in Washington, DC, on June 19, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

JERSEY CITY: All About Us Festival at Liberty State Park

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 15: African-Americans in New York celebrate Juneteenth which marks the National Independence Day, June 19 in 1865, ending of slavery in the United States, on June 15, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadol Expand

June 19 | 12–8 PM | Liberty State Park | Free

The All About Us Festival returns with performances by Mario, Jadakiss, Robin S, and others. Expect food trucks, Black-owned shopping, art activations, and family-friendly activities. Presented with the National Juneteenth Museum.

Info: https://allaboutusfest.com

MANHATTAN: Children’s Museum of Manhattan Juneteenth Programming

June 19 | 10:30 AM–5 PM | Children’s Museum of Manhattan

Celebrate Juneteenth with hands-on art projects, storytelling, a musical jam session, and a zine-making workshop inspired by Opal Lee. Programming is designed for all ages and is included with museum admission.

More: https://cmom.org

MIDTOWN: Rooftop Cinema Club Juneteenth Film Screenings

June 19 | Midtown rooftop venue

Watch Brown Sugar and Love & Basketball with a skyline view. A portion of proceeds supports the National Black Justice Coalition. Tickets range from $23 to $29.

Details: https://rooftopcinemaclub.com