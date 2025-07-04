What's open and closed on July 4th, 2025?
Need to grab groceries or a bite to eat on Independence Day? Most Americans will find retail stores and restaurants open in some capacity on Friday, July 4, 2025, but there are exceptions – and some closures are nationwide.
Is the post office open on July 4th?
Essential services like banks, post offices and financial markets will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.
And while most grocery and retail stores plan to remain open, store hours vary widely, and a few national chains – including Costco – will be closed completely.
What’s open on July 4, 2025?
What we know:
The following national stores and restaurants have confirmed they will be open on July 4. Hours vary by location:
Are restaurants open on 4th of July?
- Ace Hardware (hours vary by location)
- Albertsons Companies stores (Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, ACME, Tom Thumb)
- Belk
- Bonefish Grill
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill
- Chipotle
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Fogo de Chão
- Food Lion
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta (hours vary by location)
- Giant Eagle and Market District supermarketsArby’s
- Harris Teeter
- Harveys
- IHOP
- IKEA
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Kroger and Kroger family stores (including Ralphs, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, and more)
- Lidl
- Macy’s
- Meijer
- Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Publix
- Red Lobster
- REI
- Sam’s Club (open with modified hours)
- Sweetgreen
- Target
- TGI Fridays
- The Cheesecake Factory
- TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods (open, closing early)
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Walmart
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods
- Winn-Dixie
What’s closed on July 4th, 2025
These services and stores are confirmed to be closed on July 4:
- Banks
- Costco
- New York Stock Exchange
- Post offices
- Some Albertsons-affiliated pharmacies (check local store for holiday pharmacy hours)
What we don't know:
As always, hours may vary by location, especially for chains with independently-owned or franchised stores, so it’s best to check with your local location before heading out.
The Source: This article is based on verified reporting from USA TODAY and Delish as well as confirmations from company websites.