What's open and closed on July 4th, 2025?

The Brief Most major stores and restaurants will be open on Friday, July 4, 2025, with varied hours. Banks, post offices and the stock market will be closed for the federal holiday. Costco is among the major chains confirmed to be closed on Independence Day.



Need to grab groceries or a bite to eat on Independence Day? Most Americans will find retail stores and restaurants open in some capacity on Friday, July 4, 2025, but there are exceptions – and some closures are nationwide.

JUMP TO: WHAT'S OPEN l WHAT'S CLOSED

Is the post office open on July 4th?

Essential services like banks, post offices and financial markets will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

And while most grocery and retail stores plan to remain open, store hours vary widely, and a few national chains – including Costco – will be closed completely.

What we know:

The following national stores and restaurants have confirmed they will be open on July 4. Hours vary by location:

Are restaurants open on 4th of July?

Ace Hardware (hours vary by location)

Albertsons Companies stores (Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, ACME, Tom Thumb)

Belk

Bonefish Grill

Buffalo Wild Wings

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Chipotle

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fogo de Chão

Food Lion

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta (hours vary by location)

Giant Eagle and Market District supermarketsArby’s

Harris Teeter

Harveys

IHOP

IKEA

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Kroger and Kroger family stores (including Ralphs, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, and more)

Lidl

Macy’s

Meijer

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Petco

PetSmart

Publix

Red Lobster

REI

Sam’s Club (open with modified hours)

Sweetgreen

Target

TGI Fridays

The Cheesecake Factory

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods (open, closing early)

Tractor Supply Co.

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

These services and stores are confirmed to be closed on July 4:

Banks

Costco

New York Stock Exchange

Post offices

Some Albertsons-affiliated pharmacies (check local store for holiday pharmacy hours)

What we don't know:

As always, hours may vary by location, especially for chains with independently-owned or franchised stores, so it’s best to check with your local location before heading out.