NYC India Parade 2024: Street closures guide
NEW YORK CITY - Enjoy food, dance and colorful floats at this year's India Day Parade in New York City on Sunday.
The event is among the largest of its kind outside of India, drawing hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers with Indian and South Asian origin.
Now in its 42nd year, the parade will feature over 40 floats with exuberant colors and designs.
MADISON AVENUE, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES - 2019/08/18: Indian Police officers march during the 39th Annual India Day Parade held at the Madison Avenue in New York City. (Photo by Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The extravaganza will also feature Bollywood celebrities and Indian sports stars in a rolling celebration along Manhattan’s Madison Avenue.
The annual parade marks the end of British rule and the establishment of an independent India on Aug. 15, 1947.
MADISON AVENUE, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES - 2019/08/18: A woman waves an Indian flag during the 39th Annual India Day Parade held at the Madison Avenue in New York City. (Photo by Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
India Independence Day parade route
The parade will begin on Manhattan’s Madison Avenue.
The following streets will be closed for the India Independence Day Parade & Festival on Sunday at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan.
Formation:
- 37th Street and 38th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
Route:
- Madison Avenue between 38th Street and 27th Street
Dispersal:
- 27th Street between Park Avenue South and 5th Avenue
Festival:
- Madison Avenue between 24th Street and 26th Street
- 26th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue South