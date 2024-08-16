NYC India Parade 2024: Street closures guide

Enjoy food, dance and colorful floats at this year's India Day Parade in New York City on Sunday.

The event is among the largest of its kind outside of India, drawing hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers with Indian and South Asian origin.

Now in its 42nd year, the parade will feature over 40 floats with exuberant colors and designs.

MADISON AVENUE, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES - 2019/08/18: Indian Police officers march during the 39th Annual India Day Parade held at the Madison Avenue in New York City. (Photo by Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The extravaganza will also feature Bollywood celebrities and Indian sports stars in a rolling celebration along Manhattan’s Madison Avenue.

The annual parade marks the end of British rule and the establishment of an independent India on Aug. 15, 1947.

MADISON AVENUE, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES - 2019/08/18: A woman waves an Indian flag during the 39th Annual India Day Parade held at the Madison Avenue in New York City. (Photo by Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"We are making everything extraordinary. Join us and be part of the celebrations of the world's largest India Day Parade."

India Independence Day parade route

The parade will begin on Manhattan’s Madison Avenue.

The following streets will be closed for the India Independence Day Parade & Festival on Sunday at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan.

Formation:

37th Street and 38th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

Madison Avenue between 38th Street and 27th Street

Dispersal:

27th Street between Park Avenue South and 5th Avenue

Festival: