Festive photo-op in NYC: 'Pinkmas at Edge'

For those scouring for unique holiday pop-ups, Museum of Ice Cream's Pinkmas installation is now open at Hudson Yard's Edge.

‘Pinkmas at Edge’

What we know:

"Pinkmas at Edge" is the first collaboration between the interactive Museum of Ice Cream and NYC Edge.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 19: A view of Edge at Hudson Yards as seen from Hoboken,New Jersey on November 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The indoor sky deck has been turned into a festive installation, featuring life-size snow globes and Christmas trees in varying shades of pink.

The installation will run from today, Nov. 14, to Jan. 5, 2026. Tickets are included with general admission tickets for Edge.