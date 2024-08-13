NYC housing lottery opens in city’s priciest area: How to apply

A new NYC affordable housing lottery has opened up for a chance to live in what's considered to be the most expensive place to live in the city.

According to a July study by PropertyShark, Hudon Yards has the highest median sale price in the city at around $7.5 million.

The Maybury, located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood, offers over 20,000 square feet of building space, which includes a rooftop skylounge and a fitness club with a yoga studio.

There are currently only 114 units out of 453 residences available according to NYC Housing Connect.

Amenities

The building includes the following amenities:

24-hour attended lobby

Personal concierge services

Rooftop sky lounge

Amenity suite with a co-working lounge

Conference rooms, work stations and phone booths

Fitness club and yoga studio

Outdoor terraces with barbecues and an outdoor movie screen

"Abode by Gotham" amenity lounge

Packaging room with cold storage

Resident storage and bike storage

Pet spa

Laundry room

People visit The Vessel at the Hudson Yards on December 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

How much do they cost?

The cost of each apartment varies based on income and household size, with studios starting at around $1650 per month.

Studio apartment: $1,655 to $3,015 per month

One-bedroom apartment: $1769 to $3,225 per month

Two-bedroom apartment: $2,114 to $3,861 per month

Rent includes gas, heat and hot water and the following additional fees are not included in the overall listing price.

Electricity

Storage

Access to the terrace, lounge, recreation rooms, including co-working spaces and fitness center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: The sun rise is seen from the Edge observation deck at Hudson Yards on the first day of spring on March 20, 2021 in New York City. The Vernal equinox, also known as the March equinox marks the beginning of spring in the Expand

How to qualify

You must earn an income of at least $59,280 and no more than $209,625. Applicants who qualify must also meet additional requirements that were not specified.

Those who already live in New York City get a preference for apartments.

How to apply

The lottery is usually competitive and given the building's location, units will likely go fast.

The lottery for this Hudson Yards gem ends on October 9, 2024.

Create an account on NYC Housing Connect, and apply through the main portal for the city’s affordable housing lotteries.

The Maybury is located at 550 10th Avenue at West 41st Street, which is a few blocks north of Hudson Yards.

The apartment building is near several major transit hubs, like the Lincoln Tunnel, Port Authority and Times Square.