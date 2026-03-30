Hundreds protest Brooklyn men's homeless shelter site

The Brief Hundreds of protesters were out on Sunday night, calling on the city to shut down the planned site. The site will house 150 homeless men, including those experiencing mental health challenges, the Department of Homeless Services and Social Services says. The shelter is planned to open in late 2027.



Protesters on Sunday night swarmed the site of a planned men’s homeless shelter in Brooklyn, waving American flags and holding signs.

What we know:

After rumors swirled that workers would be breaking ground at the Bensonhurst site as early as Monday, hundreds were out on Sunday just after 9:30 p.m., calling on the city to shut it down. Police had to be called in and barricades went up.

According to the Department of Homeless Services and Social Services, the site will house 150 homeless men, including those experiencing mental health challenges.

The city tells FOX 5 NY that the community has zero shelters, and this would be the first, noting every community must do its part to support those in need.

The backstory:

The community of Bensonhurst was first notified by the city that a shelter would be built on 86th St. and 25th Ave. back in November 2023.

In March 2024, a huge rally was held, and hundreds took to the streets in protest. The community feared it would do more harm than good, saying the shelter is too close to schools and worrying it would be a magnet for drugs and crime.

What's next:

The plan to build the homeless shelter began under the Adams administration. The shelter is planned to open in late 2027.