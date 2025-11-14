Things to do this weekend: Holiday markets, pop-ups across NYC

The Brief New York City is welcoming the holiday season with a variety of festive pop-ups, including Greg’s Trees, Foxtail’s Holiday Hideaway, and the Grand Holiday Bazaar. Pop-ups range from cozy themed bars and rooftop chalets to artisan markets and dining yurts, offering locals and visitors a mix of shopping, dining, and décor. Many events, like Grand Bazaar NYC and the Holiday Bazaar at Grand Central, support local makers and schools while spreading holiday cheer across the five boroughs.



The temperature is dropping, lights are twinkling, and New York City is officially in holiday mode.

Across the five boroughs, festive markets, themed bars, and winter chalets are popping up — each offering their own take on seasonal magic.

From classic shopping destinations to luxe rooftop escapes, here’s where to celebrate the holidays around the city this year.

New York City's Bryant Park Winter Village has outdoor activities during the cold winter months such as a temporary ice skating rink, bumper cars on ice, a food market, and a bar called "The Lodge". (Photo by: Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Gro Expand

Bryant Park Holiday Shops

Where: Bryant Park, between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues, NYC

When: Monday–Friday: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Details: A European-style open-air market featuring artisan crafts, local provisions, and unique gifts in custom-designed kiosks. Part of Bryant Park’s Winter Village, the market also includes an ice rink and seasonal food offerings.

More info: bryantpark.org

Union Square Holiday Market

Where: Union Square, NYC

When: November 13–December 24 (closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24; closed Thanksgiving Day)

Hours: Monday–Friday: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Details: Named the best holiday market in America in 2023, this downtown favorite returns with 185 vendors featuring handmade gifts, crafts, and treats from local artists and entrepreneurs — a must-stop for New Yorkers and visitors alike.

People walk through chinatown in New York City on February 11, 2021. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome to Chinatown Holiday Market at Kam Man Market

Where: Kam Man Market, 2nd Floor, Canal Street, NYC

When: Fridays–Sundays, November 21–December 21, 12 p.m.–6 p.m.

Details: Welcome to Chinatown is taking over the second floor of Kam Man Market for a month-long AAPI holiday market. Shop from more than 35 Asian American and Pacific Islander vendors selling art, ceramics, fashion, and gifts. Each weekend features a new food pop-up serving local favorites.

More info: welcometochinatown.com

Greg’s Trees

Where: Multiple locations — McCarren Park, Domino Park, Murray Playground, JJ Byrne Playground, Greenwood Park Beer Garden, and Hank’s Bar

When: Throughout the holiday season

Details: A city tradition for more than 35 years, Greg’s Trees brings holiday spirit to neighborhoods across New York. Expect festive décor, hand-painted cutouts, wreath-making, and crafts — all part of Greg Walsh Jr.’s beloved holiday experience.

More info: gregstrees.com

Grand Holiday Bazaar

Where: 100 West 77th St., Upper West Side

When: Sundays, November 30–December 21, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Details: Celebrating its 40th year, Grand Bazaar NYC features more than 150 local vendors offering handmade gifts, art, and seasonal treats. Proceeds support four public schools in the neighborhood.

More info: grandbazaarnyc.org

A couple take a selfie in front of a Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center on December 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Holiday Bazaar at Grand Central’s Biltmore Room

Where: Grand Central Terminal, Biltmore Room (Tracks 39–42)

When: December 16–18

Details: Presented by Grand Bazaar NYC and Made in NYC, this three-day market showcases local artisans selling jewelry, home goods, and gourmet gifts in one of Grand Central’s most historic spaces.

Foxtail’s Holiday Hideaway

Where: Arlo SoHo, 231 Hudson St.

When: Opens November 11

Details: Foxtail’s winter pop-up bar transforms into a festive den with cozy décor and seasonal cocktails like the Spiked Mexican Hot Cocoa and Yuletide Toddy. A $45 special includes two cocktails and an appetizer.

Reservations: Via Resy here

Lindens Winter Village

Where: Arlo SoHo, 2 Renwick St.

When: Begins December 1

Details: Three private, heated yurts await guests at Lindens Winter Village, each offering an intimate space for dining, lounging, and sipping seasonal cocktails.

Reservations: Via Lindens Winter Village

The Swarovski star is seen atop the Christmas Tree during the Rockefeller Center's annual lighting ceremony in New York, on November 29, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Haven Ski Chalet

Where: Haven Rooftop, The Sanctuary Hotel, 132 W. 47th St., Times Square

When: Opens November 27; Brunch 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Details: The rooftop above The Sanctuary Hotel transforms into a snowy escape with twinkling lights, garlands, and flannel décor. Guests can enjoy brunch with bottomless mimosas or bellinis.

More info: havenrooftop.com

Canto’s "Season of Sparkle"

Where: Canto West Village & Canto Upper West Side

When: Throughout the holiday season

Details: Canto celebrates the season with dazzling décor — from cascading poinsettias downtown to soaring garlands uptown. Seasonal specials and the restaurant’s signature Frozen Espresso Martini are highlights of this luminous dining experience.

Calissa Chalet

Where: 1020 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY

When: November 15, 2025–February 2026

Details: The Hamptons’ winter hotspot returns with a ski-lodge vibe, hot toddies, and fondue. The $95 family-style Holiday Feast features dishes like Salt-Baked Branzino, Cretan-Style Prime Rib, and Whole Apple Pie.

More info: calissahamptons.com

LOUIS XIII Winter Pop-Up at The Peninsula New York

Where: The Peninsula New York, rooftop (700 Fifth Ave. at 55th St.)

When: November 19 through March

Details: LOUIS XIII Cognac debuts its first U.S. winter pop-up, Chesa at The Peninsula, an Alps-inspired rooftop chalet featuring private heated chalets, caviar pairings, and exclusive cognac tastings. Guests can enjoy Nutella-infused Chocotinis and Petrossian Caviar while taking in views of Fifth Avenue.

More info: peninsula.com

FILE - Santa Claus and Mariah Carey perform during a pre-tape performance for NBC's Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 27, 2012 in New York City. ( James Devaney/WireImage)

Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar

Where: Rooftop at Untitled Hotel, 3 Freeman Alley, NYC

When: November 14–December 28 (multiple time slots daily)

Brunch: Fridays–Sundays, à la carte menu

Age: 21+

Details: The Queen of Christmas returns with her own holiday pop-up bar, complete with Mariah-themed décor, festive photo ops, and exclusive merchandise. Guests can enjoy Black Irish cocktails, weekend brunch, and nonstop holiday music in this fully immersive experience.

More info: feverup.com

Barsys Holiday Pop-Up & Speakeasy

Where: 401 W. 14th St., Meatpacking District, NYC

When: November 19–23, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. daily

Details: Barsys, the at-home cocktail machine brand, opens a holiday pop-up and speakeasy in partnership with @NYCPlugged. Guests can sample complimentary robot-crafted mocktails, test the tech, and enter giveaways — perfect for anyone into home gadgets or festive drinks.

RSVP: Barsys Pop-Up RSVP