Things to do this weekend: Holiday markets, pop-ups across NYC
NEW YORK - The temperature is dropping, lights are twinkling, and New York City is officially in holiday mode.
Across the five boroughs, festive markets, themed bars, and winter chalets are popping up — each offering their own take on seasonal magic.
From classic shopping destinations to luxe rooftop escapes, here’s where to celebrate the holidays around the city this year.
New York City's Bryant Park Winter Village has outdoor activities during the cold winter months such as a temporary ice skating rink, bumper cars on ice, a food market, and a bar called "The Lodge". (Photo by: Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Gro
Bryant Park Holiday Shops
Where: Bryant Park, between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues, NYC
When: Monday–Friday: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.
Details: A European-style open-air market featuring artisan crafts, local provisions, and unique gifts in custom-designed kiosks. Part of Bryant Park’s Winter Village, the market also includes an ice rink and seasonal food offerings.
More info: bryantpark.org
Union Square Holiday Market
Where: Union Square, NYC
When: November 13–December 24 (closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24; closed Thanksgiving Day)
Hours: Monday–Friday: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Details: Named the best holiday market in America in 2023, this downtown favorite returns with 185 vendors featuring handmade gifts, crafts, and treats from local artists and entrepreneurs — a must-stop for New Yorkers and visitors alike.
People walk through chinatown in New York City on February 11, 2021. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Welcome to Chinatown Holiday Market at Kam Man Market
Where: Kam Man Market, 2nd Floor, Canal Street, NYC
When: Fridays–Sundays, November 21–December 21, 12 p.m.–6 p.m.
Details: Welcome to Chinatown is taking over the second floor of Kam Man Market for a month-long AAPI holiday market. Shop from more than 35 Asian American and Pacific Islander vendors selling art, ceramics, fashion, and gifts. Each weekend features a new food pop-up serving local favorites.
More info: welcometochinatown.com
Greg’s Trees
Where: Multiple locations — McCarren Park, Domino Park, Murray Playground, JJ Byrne Playground, Greenwood Park Beer Garden, and Hank’s Bar
When: Throughout the holiday season
Details: A city tradition for more than 35 years, Greg’s Trees brings holiday spirit to neighborhoods across New York. Expect festive décor, hand-painted cutouts, wreath-making, and crafts — all part of Greg Walsh Jr.’s beloved holiday experience.
More info: gregstrees.com
Grand Holiday Bazaar
Where: 100 West 77th St., Upper West Side
When: Sundays, November 30–December 21, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Details: Celebrating its 40th year, Grand Bazaar NYC features more than 150 local vendors offering handmade gifts, art, and seasonal treats. Proceeds support four public schools in the neighborhood.
More info: grandbazaarnyc.org
A couple take a selfie in front of a Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center on December 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
Holiday Bazaar at Grand Central’s Biltmore Room
Where: Grand Central Terminal, Biltmore Room (Tracks 39–42)
When: December 16–18
Details: Presented by Grand Bazaar NYC and Made in NYC, this three-day market showcases local artisans selling jewelry, home goods, and gourmet gifts in one of Grand Central’s most historic spaces.
Foxtail’s Holiday Hideaway
Where: Arlo SoHo, 231 Hudson St.
When: Opens November 11
Details: Foxtail’s winter pop-up bar transforms into a festive den with cozy décor and seasonal cocktails like the Spiked Mexican Hot Cocoa and Yuletide Toddy. A $45 special includes two cocktails and an appetizer.
Reservations: Via Resy here
Lindens Winter Village
Where: Arlo SoHo, 2 Renwick St.
When: Begins December 1
Details: Three private, heated yurts await guests at Lindens Winter Village, each offering an intimate space for dining, lounging, and sipping seasonal cocktails.
Reservations: Via Lindens Winter Village
The Swarovski star is seen atop the Christmas Tree during the Rockefeller Center's annual lighting ceremony in New York, on November 29, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Haven Ski Chalet
Where: Haven Rooftop, The Sanctuary Hotel, 132 W. 47th St., Times Square
When: Opens November 27; Brunch 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
Details: The rooftop above The Sanctuary Hotel transforms into a snowy escape with twinkling lights, garlands, and flannel décor. Guests can enjoy brunch with bottomless mimosas or bellinis.
More info: havenrooftop.com
Canto’s "Season of Sparkle"
Where: Canto West Village & Canto Upper West Side
When: Throughout the holiday season
Details: Canto celebrates the season with dazzling décor — from cascading poinsettias downtown to soaring garlands uptown. Seasonal specials and the restaurant’s signature Frozen Espresso Martini are highlights of this luminous dining experience.
Calissa Chalet
Where: 1020 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY
When: November 15, 2025–February 2026
Details: The Hamptons’ winter hotspot returns with a ski-lodge vibe, hot toddies, and fondue. The $95 family-style Holiday Feast features dishes like Salt-Baked Branzino, Cretan-Style Prime Rib, and Whole Apple Pie.
More info: calissahamptons.com
LOUIS XIII Winter Pop-Up at The Peninsula New York
Where: The Peninsula New York, rooftop (700 Fifth Ave. at 55th St.)
When: November 19 through March
Details: LOUIS XIII Cognac debuts its first U.S. winter pop-up, Chesa at The Peninsula, an Alps-inspired rooftop chalet featuring private heated chalets, caviar pairings, and exclusive cognac tastings. Guests can enjoy Nutella-infused Chocotinis and Petrossian Caviar while taking in views of Fifth Avenue.
More info: peninsula.com
FILE - Santa Claus and Mariah Carey perform during a pre-tape performance for NBC's Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 27, 2012 in New York City. ( James Devaney/WireImage)
Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar
Where: Rooftop at Untitled Hotel, 3 Freeman Alley, NYC
When: November 14–December 28 (multiple time slots daily)
Brunch: Fridays–Sundays, à la carte menu
Age: 21+
Details: The Queen of Christmas returns with her own holiday pop-up bar, complete with Mariah-themed décor, festive photo ops, and exclusive merchandise. Guests can enjoy Black Irish cocktails, weekend brunch, and nonstop holiday music in this fully immersive experience.
More info: feverup.com
Barsys Holiday Pop-Up & Speakeasy
Where: 401 W. 14th St., Meatpacking District, NYC
When: November 19–23, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. daily
Details: Barsys, the at-home cocktail machine brand, opens a holiday pop-up and speakeasy in partnership with @NYCPlugged. Guests can sample complimentary robot-crafted mocktails, test the tech, and enter giveaways — perfect for anyone into home gadgets or festive drinks.
RSVP: Barsys Pop-Up RSVP
