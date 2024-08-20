Queens hit-and-run: NYPD seeks 2 women after crash kills pedestrian

The NYPD is looking for two women they say were involved in a NYC hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Queens.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Horace Harding Expressway and Casino Boulevard in Queensboro Hill.

A hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian dead in Queens, the NYPD said.

According to police, a U-Haul truck and a white Honda sedan collided, and as a result, a 56-year-old man was struck and killed. His identity was unknown at the time.

A hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian dead in Queens, the NYPD said.

The driver of the white Honda, a 42-year-old man, stayed at the scene and was taken to New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital in stable condition.

A hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian dead in Queens, the NYPD said.

Investigators allege two women got out of the U-Haul truck and ran off westbound on the expressway. Police say one of the women was wearing a green shirt with white lettering and was barefoot. The other was described to be wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and only a pair of socks.

Latest NYPD statistics

According to the latest NYPD statistics, there have been 150 total traffic related fatalities this year to date – 69 pedestrians, 37 motorists, 37 people riding e-scooters or mopeds and seven cyclists.

The numbers show fatalities overall are slightly down by 3.2%, but pedestrian deaths are up by more than 21%.