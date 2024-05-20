Queens hit-and-run: Driver fatally strikes 2 men riding on moped

Two men riding on a moped were killed after they were struck by a vehicle in a NYC hit-and-run crash in Queens, the NYPD said.

The accident happened on Sunday just before 8:30 a.m. on 57th Avenue in Elmhurst.

According to police, a gray Volkswagen struck the moped with two men on it. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple parked cars were also struck, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen fled on foot.