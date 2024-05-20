Expand / Collapse search

Queens hit-and-run: Driver fatally strikes 2 men riding on moped

By
Published  May 20, 2024 9:18am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

2 killed in Queens moped accident

Two men were killed after they were struck by a vehicle in a NYC hit-and-run crash in Queens, the NYPD said.

QUEENS - Two men riding on a moped were killed after they were struck by a vehicle in a NYC hit-and-run crash in Queens, the NYPD said.

The accident happened on Sunday just before 8:30 a.m. on 57th Avenue in Elmhurst.

According to police, a gray Volkswagen struck the moped with two men on it. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple parked cars were also struck, police said.

Featured

Is NYC safe? NYPD releases new crime rate data
article

Is NYC safe? NYPD releases new crime rate data

Is the crime rate up or down in NYC? The NYPD released crime statistics for last month, showing trends in murder, felony assault, subway crime and more.

The driver of the Volkswagen fled on foot.