NYC high schools to reopen March 22; all school sports to resume

New York City public high schools will reopen to in-person instruction beginning Monday, March 22, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio. All school sports will also resume in early April.

Approximately 55,000 high school students who have opted-in are expected to return to the classroom along with 17,000 staff members. The rest of the 282,000 students in those grades will continue to learn remotely.

"We have all the pieces we need to bring high school back and to bring it back strong and to bring it back safely," said de Blasio.

Speaking during a briefing on the pandemic Monday, the mayor said approximately half of the city's high schools will offer full-time instruction for most in-person students, while the other half will offer hybrid instruction.

The 488 public high schools have been closed since November when the city saw a surge in coronavirus cases.

School staff will be returning to their buildings on March 18.

All Public School Athletic League sports will be allowed to resume for all students through August. Competitive play will start in May and will continue through the summer. Masks will be required and other safety measures will be in place. There will be "a heavy emphasis" on outdoor activities, added de Blasio.

"We can't have big crowds. We have to protect everyone. This is about giving the kids a chance to participate. As things get healthier and healthier, the city will be able to open it up more," said de Blasio.

Weekly in-person COVID testing will continue for students, staff and, now, athletes, announced NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter.

"With a .57 positivity rate, our schools are the safest place to be and we are ready to reopen schools for our high schoolers," said Porter.

High schoolers will join the thousands of middle school students who returned to their school buildings Feb. 25. Elementary schools reopened on Dec. 7

New York City's school year ends June 25. Mayor de Blasio has vowed to open all schools five days a week when the next school year starts in September, though he has said he expects many families will still choose online learning because of coronavirus fears.

