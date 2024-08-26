NYC wrong-way crash kills groom-to-be a day before wedding: report

A groom-to-be was killed in a wrong-way fiery crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway on Saturday morning, just one day before his wedding, the New York Post reported.

Shauntea Weaver, 40, spoke to the Post after her would-be groom, Kirk Walker, 38, and his cousin, Rob McLaurin, 40, were killed in the Harlem crash near West 165 Street.

The crash happened Saturday morning on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Harlem, the NYPD said. (FNTV)

"Every hour since it happened, I’m having a different emotion take me over," Weaver told the Post.

According to police, the pair's Dodge Challenger was hit head-on around 2:20 a.m. by a pickup truck traveling down the wrong way of the parkway. Both men were killed in the collision, the NYPD said.

"Our ceremony was supposed to be at 5:00 p.m. today — in a few hours," Weaver told the Post. "He died 24 hours before our wedding. It’s devastating, and not just for me. He has three children that loved him immeasurably. They are heartbroken that their father’s been taken."

The pickup truck’s driver took off after the accident – as did the passenger – and remains on the loose, but police caught up with the passenger about 30 feet from the crash, the Post said.

That person was brought to a hospital. It's unclear if they’ve been arrested or charged with any crime.