NYC hearing on Black migrant experience draws hundreds to City Hall

article

Hundreds, if not thousands, of NYC migrants rallied outside of City Hall on Tuesday ahead of a City Council oversight hearing focused on the experience of Black migrants.

Video from SkyFOX and images posted to social media show the tightly packed crowd at City Hall and gathered in a park across the street.

City Councilmember Alexa Avilés, who serves as chair of the Committee on Immigration, organized the hearing and rally to "understand how the [Adams] Administration is addressing language access barriers, cultural competency challenges, health needs and other roadblocks" that the new arrivals face, a press release said.

Ahead of the testimony portion, the committee members heard from activists whose work focuses on providing services to African migrants, the release added.

"The experiences of Black migrants is very different than other groups and I’m proud that the Council is highlighting this disparity," City Councilmember Sandy Nurse posted to X.

Watch the hearing below:

The New York Post contributed to this report.