Best bars in NYC: This spot ranks second in all of North America

It's no secret that the Big Apple is home to some of the most iconic eateries.

According to one ranking, New York City has 12 of the 50 best bars in North America.

One new bar in the East Village has landed second on this list.

Among its new continental ranking, Superbueno was also named the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award 2024 , and The Best Bar in Northeast USA 2024.

Best bars in NYC?

The Mexican-American cocktail bar is located on First Avenues.

They are most known for their mushroom margarita, mole Negroni, salted plum and tamarind milk punch, and a mezcal slushy.

Other New York bars on the list include: