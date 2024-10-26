Expand / Collapse search

NYC trick-or-treat streets: Guide to 147 car-free locations

Published  October 26, 2024 4:31pm EDT
NEW YORK - Prepare for a spook-tacular time as New York City hosts its third annual Trick-or-Treat Streets.

This year, the celebration will feature 147 car-free locations across all five boroughs.

Most of the activities start Saturday, including 10 signature events showcasing live music, circus acts, and various family-friendly activities.

SKIP TO: BRONX | BROOKLYN | MANHATTAN | QUEENS | STATEN ISLAND 

Here’s the complete list of upcoming Trick-or-Street events:

Bronx Trick-or-Streets 

  • Fordham Road, Washington Avenue to Webster Avenue   Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, The Bronx Night Market   Sat, Oct 26, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Dawson Street, Longwood Avenue to Rogers Place   Community Board 2   Sat, Oct 26, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • West Mosholu Parkway South, Sedgwick Avenue to Goulden Avenue   James Baldwin Outdoor Learning Center   Sat, Oct 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Parade on Westchester Avenue, Southern Boulevard to Simpson Street   Bronx Community Board 2   Sat, Oct 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Goble Place, Inwood Avenue to Jerome Avenue   The Crenulated Company Ltd. dba New Settlement   Sat, Oct 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Claflin Avenue, Reservoir Avenue to West 197 Street   Theory 9 Incorporated   Sat, Oct 26, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • East 212 Street, White Plains Road to White Plains Road   Uptown & Boogie Healthy Project   Sat, Oct 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Bathgate Avenue, East 182 Street to East 181 Street   PS 59   Mon, Oct 28, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Third Avenue, East 148 Street to East 149 Street   HUB Third Avenue BID   Wed, Oct 30, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday events  

  • Decatur Avenue, East 195 Street to East 193 Street   Street Lab, Decatur Block Association   Thu, Oct 31, 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Jennings Street, Chisholm Street to Prospect Avenue   Caldwell Enrichment Program Inc   Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Evelyn Place, Grand Avenue to Aqueduct Avenue East   I Am My Community Inc   Thu, Oct 31, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Decatur Avenue, East 193 Street to Fordham Road   Miss Abbie's Kids   Thu, Oct 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Parade on Edison Avenue, Otis Avenue to Barkley Avenue   St. Benedict's School   Thu, Oct 31, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Mount Hope Place, Anthony Avenue to Monroe Avenue   PS 28   Thu, Oct 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Beaumont Avenue, Grote Street to East 183 Street   PS 32 The Belmont School   Thu, Oct 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Harrod Place, Westchester Avenue to Morrison Avenue   YMPJ   Thu, Oct 31, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brooklyn Trick-or-Streets

  • Hoyt Street, State Street to Atlantic Avenue   Atlantic Avenue BID   Sat, Oct 26, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 5 Avenue, 85 Street to 72 Street   Bay Ridge 5th Avenue BID   Sat, Oct 26, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Butler Street, Gregory Place to 4 Avenue   Butler Street Association   Sat, Oct 26, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Decatur Street, Saratoga Avenue to Howard Avenue   DHS Block Association   Sat, Oct 26, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Albee Square, Bond Street to Fulton Street   Downtown Brooklyn Partnership   Sat, Oct 26, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • 11 Avenue, 67 Street to 66 Street   NIA Community Services Network   Sat, Oct 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Berkeley Place, 6 Avenue to 5 Avenue   PS 282 Parent Teacher Organization   Sat, Oct 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • 5 Avenue, 2 Street to President Street   Park Slope Open Streets   Sat, Oct 26, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • George Street, Wilson Avenue to Knickerbocker Avenue   Residents of George St   Sat, Oct 26, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Fifth Avenue, 44 Street to 39 Street   Sunset Park Business Improvement District   Sat, Oct 26, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Lexington Avenue, Grand Avenue to Classon Avenue   The Brooklyn Bazaar Inc.   Sat, Oct 26, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West 9 Street, Hicks Street to Henry Street   Broadway for Arts Education, Red Hook Initiative   Sat, Oct 26, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday events

  • Berry Street, South 6 Street to South 3 Street   The Horticultural Society of New York, North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition   Sun, Oct 27, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Montague Street, Hicks Street to Clinton Street   Montague St BID   Sun, Oct 27, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ocean Parkway, Beach Walk to Surf Avenue   Motivational Monsters Inc.   Sun, Oct 27, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Meeker Avenue (Under BQE), Union Avenue to Lorimer Street   BK Flea   Sun, Oct 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Parade on Manhattan Avenue, Greenpoint Avenue to Driggs Avenue   Town Square   Sun, Oct 27, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Troutman Street, Irving Avenue to Saint Nicholas Avenue   Troutman Open Streets   Sun, Oct 27, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Manhattan Trick-or-Streets 

Expand
  • East 50 Street, Dead End to Beekman Place   Beekman Place Association   Sun, Oct 27, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Columbus Avenue, West 77 Street to West 68 Street   Columbus Avenue BID   Sun, Oct 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Parade on Greenwich Street, Duane Street to Beach Street   Friends of Washington Market Park   Sun, Oct 27, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • West 45 Street, 9 Avenue to 8 Avenue   One Community Church | OneCo   Sun, Oct 27, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christopher Street, Bleecker Street to 7 Avenue South   West Village Business Improvement District, Inc.   Sun, Oct 27, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday events

  • East 92 Street, Madison Avenue to Park Avenue   Carnegie Hill Neighbors   Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Cooper Street, Isham Street to West 207 Street   Dos Amigos School in the Square   Thu, Oct 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Dyckman Street, Seaman Avenue to Broadway   Dyckman Gardens   Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • East 123 Street, 3 Avenue to 2 Avenue   East Harlem Council for Human Services/Boriken Neighborhood Health Center   Thu, Oct 31, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Hamilton Terrace, West 144 Street to West 141 Street   Hamilton Terrace Block Association   Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Hudson Boulevard East, West 36 Street to West 35 Street   Hudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance and Vinyl Nights   Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • East 92 Street, Fifth Avenue to Madison Avenue   Carnegie Hill Neighbors   Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • West 139 Street, Frederick Douglass Boulevard to Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard   Kings Court West 139th Street Block Association   Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Broome Street, Norfolk Street to Essex Street   Lower East Side Partnership   Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • West 120 Street, Mount Morris Park West to Lenox Avenue   Marcus Meets Malcolm   Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Stanton Street, Norfolk Street to Essex Street   More Gardens! Fund   Thu, Oct 31, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • East 78 Street, Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue   The Allen-Stevenson School   Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • East 10 Street, 2 Avenue to 1 Avenue   Theater for the New City Foundation Inc   Thu, Oct 31, 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Park Avenue, East 112 Street to East 111 Street   Uptown Grand Central   Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Parade on 6 Avenue, West 19 Street to Canal Street   Village Halloween Parade   Thu, Oct 31, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • West 69 Street, Broadway to Central Park West   W 69th Street Block Association   Thu, Oct 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West 114 Street, Amsterdam Avenue to Broadway   West 116th Block Association et al.   Thu, Oct 31, 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • West 120 Street, Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard to Malcolm X Boulevard   West 120th Block Association et al.   Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West 78 Street, Columbus Avenue to Amsterdam Avenue   West 78th Street Museum Block Association   Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • West 90 Street, Central Park West to Columbus Avenue   West 90th Street Park Block Association   Thu, Oct 31, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Jay Street, Staple Street to Greenwich Street   Worth A Shot Events, Inc.   Thu, Oct 31, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Pell Street + Doyers Street, Bowery to Mott Street   Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, Chinatown District Management Association, Inc.   Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Parade on 7 Avenue, West 54 Street to West 53 Street   iHOPE School   Thu, Oct 31, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • East 3 Street, Avenue A to Avenue B   Wild Project; Loisaida Open Streets Community Coalition   Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Queens Trick-or-Streets

  • 31 Avenue, 35 Street to 33 Street   31st Ave Open Street Collective   Sun, Oct 27, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • 41 Avenue, 213 Street to Bell Boulevard   Bayside Village BID   Sun, Oct 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Parade on College Point Boulevard, 5 Avenue to 14 Avenue   College Point Parade and Festival Committee   Sun, Oct 27, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 165 Street, 89 Avenue to Jamaica Avenue   Street Lab, Downtown Jamaica Partnership   Wed, Oct 30, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • 116 Avenue, 147 Street to Inwood Street   116 Avenue Block Association   Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • 34 Avenue, Junction Boulevard to 69 Street   34 Avenue Open Street Coalition   Thu, Oct 31, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • 109 Avenue, 159 Street to 158 Street   Family Unity In Our Community   Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • 107 Street, Jamaica Avenue to 85 Avenue   Friends of North Richmond Hill   Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • 108 Street, Park Lane South to 85 Avenue   Friends of North Richmond Hill   Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • 31 Avenue, 35 Street to 33 Street   The Horticultural Society of New York, 31st Ave Open Street Collective   Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Parade on Grand Avenue, 69 Street to Remsen Place   Maspeth Lions Club   Thu, Oct 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Parade on Myrtle Avenue, 65 Street to 70 Street   Kiwanis Club of Glendale   Thu, Oct 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Parade on 37 Avenue, 76 Street to 89 Street   Jackson Heights Beautification Group   Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • 109 Avenue, 204 Street to 203 Street   PS 134Q   Thu, Oct 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • 119 Avenue, 191 Street to 190 Street   Presbyterian Church Of Saint Albans   Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Queens Boulevard & 46 Street   Sunnyside Shines BID   Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Beach 21 Street & Mott Avenue   Rockaway East Merchant Association   Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Staten Island Trick-or-Streets

  • Anderson Avenue, Washington Place to Simonson Place   Residents of Simonson Pl   Sat, Oct 26, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Harvest Avenue, Broadway to Bement Avenue   Residents of Harvest Ave / Rosemarie Ruggero   Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.