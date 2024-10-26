NYC trick-or-treat streets: Guide to 147 car-free locations

Prepare for a spook-tacular time as New York City hosts its third annual Trick-or-Treat Streets.

This year, the celebration will feature 147 car-free locations across all five boroughs.

Jack o' lanterns outside a house on Halloween night. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Most of the activities start Saturday, including 10 signature events showcasing live music, circus acts, and various family-friendly activities.

Here’s the complete list of upcoming Trick-or-Street events:

Third Avenue, East 148 Street to East 149 Street HUB Third Avenue BID Wed, Oct 30, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bathgate Avenue, East 182 Street to East 181 Street PS 59 Mon, Oct 28, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

East 212 Street, White Plains Road to White Plains Road Uptown & Boogie Healthy Project Sat, Oct 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Claflin Avenue, Reservoir Avenue to West 197 Street Theory 9 Incorporated Sat, Oct 26, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Goble Place, Inwood Avenue to Jerome Avenue The Crenulated Company Ltd. dba New Settlement Sat, Oct 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parade on Westchester Avenue, Southern Boulevard to Simpson Street Bronx Community Board 2 Sat, Oct 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Mosholu Parkway South, Sedgwick Avenue to Goulden Avenue James Baldwin Outdoor Learning Center Sat, Oct 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dawson Street, Longwood Avenue to Rogers Place Community Board 2 Sat, Oct 26, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fordham Road, Washington Avenue to Webster Avenue Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, The Bronx Night Market Sat, Oct 26, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Harrod Place, Westchester Avenue to Morrison Avenue YMPJ Thu, Oct 31, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Beaumont Avenue, Grote Street to East 183 Street PS 32 The Belmont School Thu, Oct 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mount Hope Place, Anthony Avenue to Monroe Avenue PS 28 Thu, Oct 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parade on Edison Avenue, Otis Avenue to Barkley Avenue St. Benedict's School Thu, Oct 31, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Decatur Avenue, East 193 Street to Fordham Road Miss Abbie's Kids Thu, Oct 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Evelyn Place, Grand Avenue to Aqueduct Avenue East I Am My Community Inc Thu, Oct 31, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jennings Street, Chisholm Street to Prospect Avenue Caldwell Enrichment Program Inc Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Decatur Avenue, East 195 Street to East 193 Street Street Lab, Decatur Block Association Thu, Oct 31, 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

An Upper West Side home is decorated for Halloween in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

West 9 Street, Hicks Street to Henry Street Broadway for Arts Education, Red Hook Initiative Sat, Oct 26, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lexington Avenue, Grand Avenue to Classon Avenue The Brooklyn Bazaar Inc. Sat, Oct 26, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fifth Avenue, 44 Street to 39 Street Sunset Park Business Improvement District Sat, Oct 26, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

George Street, Wilson Avenue to Knickerbocker Avenue Residents of George St Sat, Oct 26, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

5 Avenue, 2 Street to President Street Park Slope Open Streets Sat, Oct 26, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Berkeley Place, 6 Avenue to 5 Avenue PS 282 Parent Teacher Organization Sat, Oct 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

11 Avenue, 67 Street to 66 Street NIA Community Services Network Sat, Oct 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Albee Square, Bond Street to Fulton Street Downtown Brooklyn Partnership Sat, Oct 26, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Decatur Street, Saratoga Avenue to Howard Avenue DHS Block Association Sat, Oct 26, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Butler Street, Gregory Place to 4 Avenue Butler Street Association Sat, Oct 26, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5 Avenue, 85 Street to 72 Street Bay Ridge 5th Avenue BID Sat, Oct 26, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hoyt Street, State Street to Atlantic Avenue Atlantic Avenue BID Sat, Oct 26, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Troutman Street, Irving Avenue to Saint Nicholas Avenue Troutman Open Streets Sun, Oct 27, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Parade on Manhattan Avenue, Greenpoint Avenue to Driggs Avenue Town Square Sun, Oct 27, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Meeker Avenue (Under BQE), Union Avenue to Lorimer Street BK Flea Sun, Oct 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ocean Parkway, Beach Walk to Surf Avenue Motivational Monsters Inc. Sun, Oct 27, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Montague Street, Hicks Street to Clinton Street Montague St BID Sun, Oct 27, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Berry Street, South 6 Street to South 3 Street The Horticultural Society of New York, North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition Sun, Oct 27, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Linda Vital (L) passes out candy to halloween revelers as they stop at a private residence on Greene St. in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn to "Trick or Treat" in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn on October 31, 2013 in New York City. (Photo b

Christopher Street, Bleecker Street to 7 Avenue South West Village Business Improvement District, Inc. Sun, Oct 27, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

West 45 Street, 9 Avenue to 8 Avenue One Community Church | OneCo Sun, Oct 27, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Parade on Greenwich Street, Duane Street to Beach Street Friends of Washington Market Park Sun, Oct 27, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Columbus Avenue, West 77 Street to West 68 Street Columbus Avenue BID Sun, Oct 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

East 50 Street, Dead End to Beekman Place Beekman Place Association Sun, Oct 27, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

East 92 Street, Madison Avenue to Park Avenue Carnegie Hill Neighbors Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooper Street, Isham Street to West 207 Street Dos Amigos School in the Square Thu, Oct 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dyckman Street, Seaman Avenue to Broadway Dyckman Gardens Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East 123 Street, 3 Avenue to 2 Avenue East Harlem Council for Human Services/Boriken Neighborhood Health Center Thu, Oct 31, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hamilton Terrace, West 144 Street to West 141 Street Hamilton Terrace Block Association Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hudson Boulevard East, West 36 Street to West 35 Street Hudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance and Vinyl Nights Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

East 92 Street, Fifth Avenue to Madison Avenue Carnegie Hill Neighbors Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

West 139 Street, Frederick Douglass Boulevard to Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard Kings Court West 139th Street Block Association Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Broome Street, Norfolk Street to Essex Street Lower East Side Partnership Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

West 120 Street, Mount Morris Park West to Lenox Avenue Marcus Meets Malcolm Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stanton Street, Norfolk Street to Essex Street More Gardens! Fund Thu, Oct 31, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

East 78 Street, Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue The Allen-Stevenson School Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East 10 Street, 2 Avenue to 1 Avenue Theater for the New City Foundation Inc Thu, Oct 31, 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Park Avenue, East 112 Street to East 111 Street Uptown Grand Central Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Parade on 6 Avenue, West 19 Street to Canal Street Village Halloween Parade Thu, Oct 31, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

West 69 Street, Broadway to Central Park West W 69th Street Block Association Thu, Oct 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West 114 Street, Amsterdam Avenue to Broadway West 116th Block Association et al. Thu, Oct 31, 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

West 120 Street, Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard to Malcolm X Boulevard West 120th Block Association et al. Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West 78 Street, Columbus Avenue to Amsterdam Avenue West 78th Street Museum Block Association Thu, Oct 31, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

West 90 Street, Central Park West to Columbus Avenue West 90th Street Park Block Association Thu, Oct 31, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jay Street, Staple Street to Greenwich Street Worth A Shot Events, Inc. Thu, Oct 31, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Pell Street + Doyers Street, Bowery to Mott Street Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, Chinatown District Management Association, Inc. Thu, Oct 31, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parade on 7 Avenue, West 54 Street to West 53 Street iHOPE School Thu, Oct 31, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.