NYC gun violence leaves 2 dead in Bronx

Two men are dead and another is under arrest after a shooting in the Bronx late Saturday night.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on East 198th Street near Webster Avenue in the Bedford Park section of the Bronx.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot and upon arrival, found two men, a 24-year-old with a gunshot wound to the torso and a 28-year-old with a gunshot wound to the face.

Both were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The victims have been identified as Arnold Oliver, 24, of Peekskill, and Jamal Smith, 28, of New Rochelle.

Police say they have arrested Wayne Smith, 28, of New Rochelle and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

