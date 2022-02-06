NYC gun violence: 2 dead after overnight shootings in Brooklyn, Bronx

article

New York City's epidemic of gun violence claimed another pair of lives overnight in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

At around 8:50 p.m. Saturday night, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a person shot on the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue in the Unionport section of the Bronx. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS responded, and the man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Then, around 2:15 a.m., police discovered that an 18-year-old man had been brought privately to Woodhull Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest. The man was pronounced dead, and an investigation determined that he was shot on the 700 block of Green Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant while sitting inside a parked car.

There have been no arrests in either case and investigations are ongoing.

New York City has been dealing with a major increase in crime so far in 2022, although while shootings across the city did jump by 31.6 percent compared to January 2021, murders actually saw a slight decrease, falling to 28 from 33.

Mayor Eric Adams met with President Joe Biden earlier this week to help plan a joint state and federal fight against gun violence, by working more closely with police and communities to stop the bloodshed.

