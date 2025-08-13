More greenways are coming to NYC: What and where greenways are

article

New York City will soon have more greenways… but what exactly is a "greenway?"

Getting to know greenways

What we know:

Greenways are continuous corridors used for both transportation and recreation, according to New York City's Department of Transportation – they provide an uninterrupted path between two destinations.

There are a few different kinds of greenways: high-capacity, local and spurs.

High-capacity greenways are long routes that often have the highest volume of users. Local, or neighborhood, greenways are the main systems with areas that connect to the on-street bike network.

Greenway spurs, in comparison, are shorter segments that connect neighborhoods into the greenway network.

Currently, New York City's greenway network consists of 15 defined greenway systems that span over 500 miles.

The system currently includes:

Manhattan Waterfront

Harlem River-Putnam

Bronx River

Mosholu-Pelham

Hutchinson River

Bronx Waterfront

Hudson River Valley

Queens Waterfront

Eastern Queens

Central Queens

Jamaica Bay

Brooklyn Waterfront

Historic Brooklyn

Staten Island Waterfront

New Springville

A full map can be seen below:

‘Greater Greenways’

What's next:

The Adams administration announced an expansion of New York City’s greenways in the outer boroughs in 2023.

This expansion will feature six corridors in "historically underserved communities."

Staten Island Waterfront

Harlem River

Bronx Waterfront

Queens Waterfront

Southern Queens

Historic Brooklyn