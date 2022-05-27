NYC gas prices: Gallon pushing $7 in Manhattan

Some motorists had sticker shock at a gas station on Manhattan's West Side on Friday: the price for a gallon on supreme was pushing $7.

The Mobil-branded station on West 51st Street and 11th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen had full-service per-gallon prices of nearly $6.40 for regular, a skosh under $6.70 for extra, and just shy of $7 for supreme-plus.

The national average price of a gallon of gas was $4.60, according to AAA. One year ago, the national average was $3.04 per gallon.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and COVID-related supply-chain problems continue to fuel inflation, especially with the prices of gas and food, according to analysts.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 98 cents to $115.07 a barrel Friday. Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 14 cents to $4.02 a gallon.

Advertisement

With The Associated Press.