Gas prices near me: Tools to find the cheapest gas in your area

The Brief The national average price for a gallon of gas passed $4 Tuesday for the first time since 2022. In New York City, the average price is around $4.02. Organizations like motor club AAA and apps like Gas Buddy have tools to help find the cheapest gas in your area.



Gas prices continue to spike across the U.S. as the war in Iran continues and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Average price a gallon tops $4

RELATED: Iran war latest: US gas prices cross $4 on average

Why you should care:

On Tuesday, the average cost of a gallon of regular passed $4 for the first time since 2022. In New York, drivers are paying more than a dollar more a gallon compared to last month, leading many drivers to look for ways to lessen their pain at the pump.

A sign displays the prices of unleaded gasoline at a Mobil gas station in New York, US, on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Finding cheap gas near you

What you can do:

Here are some tools you can use to find cheap gas near you.

AAA's Gas Price Finder lists the current price at gas stations in your area. Just put in your city or zip code. As of Tuesday, NYC gas stations, according to AAA, are selling gas for anywhere from $3.64 to more than $5 per gallon, meaning if you plan strategically you could be saving a few dozen dollars per fill-up.

If you're planning a road trip for spring break or summer vacation, AAA also offers a Gas Cost Calculator. The calculator lets you put in your starting point, destination and even the make and model of your car to figure out how much the drive will cost you.

Gas Buddy has similar tools, like their Top 10 list, which relies on users to submit the prices they're seeing at the pump. Their Gas Price Map lets you search current prices in any part of the country.

NYC gas prices

Local perspective:

Right now, New York is seeing gas prices slightly less than the national average.

As of Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of regular stands at about $4.02. That's up more than a dollar from just last month, shortly before the conflict with Iran began, according to AAA.