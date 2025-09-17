'Central Perk' coffeehouse from 'Friends' to open permanent location in Times Square

The Brief ‘Central Perk’ is coming to Times Square. The iconic coffeehouse from ‘Friends’ is slated to open in the fall. "Central Perk Coffeehouse will offer fans exclusive, newly created merchandise available only at its Times Square location," a press release said.



A real-life version of the fictional coffeehouse "Central Perk" from the TV series "Friends" is opening a location this fall in Times Square.

What we know:

The shop, which is slated to open in the fall, will be located on the northeast corner of 7th Avenue and 47th St.

"Central Perk" had previously been open as a pop-up on multiple occasions, but this location will be permanent.

The menu will be designed by the "Top Chef" executive producer, Tom Colicchio.

What they're saying:

"Central Perk Coffeehouse will offer fans exclusive, newly created merchandise available only at its Times Square location. Visitors can also enjoy Central Perk Coffee Co.'s six original coffee blends—available in ground, whole bean, and compostable capsule formats," a press release said.