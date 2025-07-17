NYC’s Shakespeare in the Park returns with Lupita Nyong’o, Sandra Oh in 'Twelfth Night'

The Brief After a summer off to undergo major renovations, Central Park is hosting Shakespeare in the Park again. The Public Theater’s beloved open-air series returns to Central Park’s Delacorte Theater from Aug. 7 through Sept. 14, featuring William Shakespeare’s "Twelfth Night." Tickets are free, but demand is high. Read more here.



After a summer off for major renovations, Shakespeare in the Park is making a highly anticipated return to Central Park.

The Public Theater’s beloved open-air series comes back to Central Park’s Delacorte Theater from Aug. 7 through Sept. 14 with a star-studded production of William Shakespeare’s "Twelfth Night."

Here's everything to know about the show, including a ticket distribution map.

Skip to: How to get tickets

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 09: Actress Lupita Nyong'o and brother Peter Nyong'o arrive for the Premiere Of Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" held at The Shrine Auditorium on December 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Expand

What to know:

Directed by Public Theater resident Saheem Ali, the cast includes Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sandra Oh, Peter Dinklage, and real-life siblings Lupita Nyong’o and Junior Nyong’o as Viola and Sebastian; twins separated by a shipwreck in classic Shakespearean fashion.

"For over 60 years, the Delacorte’s stage has been home to one of New York’s most treasured traditions," said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. "These renovations bring the iconic Delacorte into the 21st century, ensuring all New Yorkers can enjoy Shakespeare in the Park for generations to come. I encourage everyone to come see ‘Twelfth Night’ and check out the incredible transformation of this historic space."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Sandra Oh attends Audio - The New York Times' The Interview: Live With Guest Sandra Oh during the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images fo Expand

The show promises sharp wit, mistaken identities, cross-dressing chaos and heartfelt moments, all for free, as part of a summer tradition that dates back to 1962.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends the Out100 Event 2024 at NeueHouse Hollywood on December 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Out.com / equalpride)

In a Vanity Fair interview, Lupita Nyong’o said she was thrilled to be starring opposite her brother, particularly on such a celebrated stage.

Delacorte Theater renovations

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Delacorte Theater, June 2025, Architect: Ennead

The Delacorte Theater underwent a dramatic $80 million upgrade during its year-long closure. Among the most striking changes:

New Redwood from old water towers across all five boroughs.

Twice as many ADA-accessible seats, wider chairs, bariatric seating, and expanded wheelchair locations.

Climate-controlled dressing rooms and new ramps allow artists with disabilities to access the stage with ease.

New entry gates and a generous cross-aisle provide better sightlines and a smoother experience for all theatergoers.

Learn more about the revitalization here.

Featured article

Tickets are free, but demand is high.

There are multiple in-person distribution points for free tickets as well as the return of TodayTix as the official digital lottery partner.

A full ticketing guide is available on the Public Theater’s website.

How to get there

The Delacorte Theater is located inside Central Park near 81st Street and Central Park West. The closest subway stop is 81st St–Museum of Natural History on the B or C line. From there, it’s just a short walk through the park to the theater entrance.