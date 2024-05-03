Free air conditioner in NYC? You could be eligible for one

Need an air conditioner to beat the heat during the NYC summer months? You could be eligible for one.

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $15 million is available through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help low-income New Yorkers without air conditioning.

The program would cover the cost of an air conditioning unit and installation. A New Yorker found eligible could get up to $800 for a window or portable air conditioner unit or fan. This includes installation for a window unit. If you have an existing wall sleeve unit, you could get up to $1,000.

Your household's gross monthly income is at or below the current income guidelines for your household size as posted in the following table, or

You receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or

You receive Temporary Assistance (TA), or

You receive Code A Supplemental Security Income (SSI Living Alone), or

You received a Regular benefit greater than $21 in the current program year or received a Regular benefit equal to $21 during the current program year and reside in government subsidized housing with heat included in your rent, and

Your household contains at least one individual with a documented medical condition that is exacerbated by extreme heat, or

Your household contains a vulnerable member based on their age (elderly age 60 years or older, or young children under age 6) which meet all other component eligibility criteria, and

A member of your household is a United States Citizen or Qualified Non-Citizen, and

You currently do not have a working air conditioner or the air conditioner you have is five years old or older, and

You did not receive a HEAP funded air conditioner within the past five years.

"The cooling assistance program is a vital lifeline for countless New York families who often face prohibitively expensive cooling costs when temperatures inevitably rise," Hochul said. "As temperatures rise across the state, we are committed to ensuring that low-income and disadvantaged households have the means to stay safe, comfortable, and cool in their own homes."

Applications for cooling assistance will be accepted beginning May 1 through August 31, or until funding runs out. Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

To see the full list of eligibility requirements, click HERE.