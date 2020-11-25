NYC food pantries stepping up to feed hungry New Yorkers for the holidays

Every year on Thanksgiving Eve, people like Sheri Jefferson spend the day doing this.

This year, in both directions outside the Food Bank for New York City’s Community Kitchen and Food Pantry, the line for food was the longest it’s ever been.

In fact, Hunger-Free America finds that NYC food pantries have already fed 65 percent more people this year than in 2019.

“Everything in that bag is made with love. We know we’re making someone happy. Only meal they’ll probably have,” Jefferson said.

Chef Sheri, as her team calls her, calls this God’s work. Feeding every day New Yorkers who may not know where their next meal is coming from. It’s something this single mom from The Bronx knows a thing or two about.

“I know what it’s like to have that struggle. I can relate to these people one way or another," Jefferson said.

More than 400 families will go home with the Thanksgiving meal by the end of the day and dozens of coats to be given out too.