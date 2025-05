NYC Five Boro Bike Tour 2025: Street closures

article

The Brief The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is returning to NYC this Sunday, May 4. At 7:30 a.m., cyclists will begin their 40-mile journey in Manhattan through the boroughs. Cyclists can expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 65.



The TD Five Boro Bike Tour rolls back into New York City this Sunday, May 4.

Recently crowned the nation’s top road cycling event by USA Today, the 40-mile, five-borough ride will see 32,000 cyclists trading traffic for two wheels on the city’s car-free streets.

SKIP TO: Street closures

UNITED STATES -May 7: Thousands of Bicyclists take part in the Five Boro Bike Tour, some of whom are seen here as they travel along the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn on Sunday May 7, 2023. 1318. (Photo by Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Ge Expand

At 7:30 a.m., cyclists will set off on a 40-mile journey starting in Manhattan, riding through all five boroughs before finishing at Fort Wadsworth in Staten Island.

What to know:

Five Boro Bike Tour start times

Wave 1 – 7:30 AM Start (VIP & Charity Riders)

Wave 2 – 8:30 AM Start

Wave 3 – 9:15 AM Start

Wave 4 – 9:50 AM Start

Wave 5 – 10:30 AM Start

Weather on Sunday

Cyclists can expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 67.

UNITED STATES -May 7: Thousands of Bicyclists take part in the Five Boro Bike Tour, some of whom are seen here as they travel along the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn on Sunday May 7, 2023. (Photo by Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Im Expand

Here's a list of street closures this Sunday:

Manhattan

Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street

Trinity Place between Morris Street and Liberty Street

Church Street between Liberty Street and Canal Street

Chambers Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Canal Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between Franklin Street and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Grand Army Plaza between West 59th Street and East Drive

East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive

Center Drive between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 135th Street

East / West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

Madison Avenue Bridge (Bronx-bound)

Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 3rd Avenue Bridge and East 116th Street

East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue

Pleasant Avenue between East 116th Street and East 114th Street

Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 116th Street and 63rd Street Exit

East 63rd Street between FDR Drive (Southbound) and Queensboro Bridge Exit

Queensboro Bridge Exit between East 63rd Street and East 60th Street

Queensboro Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan-bound)

Broad Street between Pearl Street and South Street

Broadway between Morris Street and Battery Place

South Street between Broad Street and Whitehall Street

Whitehall Street between South Street and Water Street

Water Street between Whitehall Street and Broad Street

Bronx

138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between 138th Street and 3rd Avenue Bridge

Rider Avenue between 138th Street and 137th Street

137th Street between Rider Avenue and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue Bridge (Manhattan-bound)

Queens

21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North

Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard / Alternate Route

Hoyt Avenue North between 21st Street and 19th Street

19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard

Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard

Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South

Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and 14th Street

14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue

31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive

44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street

11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Brooklyn-bound)

Brooklyn

McGuiness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue

Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Java Street and North 14th Street

Kent Avenue between North 14th Street and Williamsburg Street West

Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

North Elliot Place between Flushing Avenue and Park Avenue

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street

Gold Street between York Street and Front Street

Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street

Old Fulton between Furman Street and Prospect Street

Cadman Plaza West between Prospect Street and Tillary Street

Tillary Street between Cadman Plaza West and Adams Street

Brooklyn Bridge Promenade between Tillary Street and Centre Street

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Columbia Street

Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street

BQE / Gowanus Expressway between BQE West Entrance Columbia Street and Verrazano

Verrazano Bridge Lower Level (Staten Island-bound)

Staten Island

Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Edgewater Street

Edgewater Street/ Front Street between Hylan Boulevard and Hannah Street

Hannah Street between Front Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace

Richmond Terrace between Bay Street and Nicholas Street Wall Street between Richmond Terrace and Dead End