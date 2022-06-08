NYC Fitness Week: Studios offering deals on workouts

Gyms and fitness studios in New York City have been hit hard during the pandemic because they were shut down for so long.

Brian Chappon and Debra Struggo, both professionals in the fitness industry, teamed up to launch NYC Fitness Week , which runs through Sunday, June 12.

Participating studios are offering buy-one-get-one-free promos on classes. Some studios are also offering discounts on memberships. More than 150 studios are participating.

Fox 5 News checked out Mile High Run Club on the Upper East Side to see what was happening at the studio.

Chappon and Struggo are looking to bring Fitness Week to Los Angeles and Toronto soon.