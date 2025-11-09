NYC firefighter dies after medical emergency battling Brooklyn fire

The Brief A New York firefighter died Saturday night after suffering a medical emergency while battling a fire in Brooklyn, Mayor Adams confirmed. City officials say the firefighter went into cardiac arrest while working on the roof of an all-hands fire. Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker called the death a tragic loss for the city.



A New York City firefighter died in the line of duty after suffering a medical emergency while battling a fire in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

What we know:

Authorities said Patrick Brady was operating on the roof of an all-hands fire at 9407 Kings Highway around Saturday evening, Nov. 8, when he experienced a medical episode and went into cardiac arrest.

Crews at the scene immediately began life-saving measures, and the firefighter was transported to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he died shortly after arrival.

FDNY Firefighter Patrick Brady (pictured at the center)

The FDNY said Brady, 42, was a veteran member of the department and that a full investigation is underway.

What they're saying:

"Firefighter Patrick Brady gave his life protecting the city we all love; there is no sacrifice that is more selfless than the actions that took place this evening," said Mayor Eric Adams.

He offered condolences to the firefighter’s family, saying, "I would like to express my deepest sympathy to his wife, Kara, and his entire family during this difficult time."

FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker said the department was "heartbroken over the loss," describing the firefighter as a "dedicated public servant" and noting that firefighting was in his blood.

FDNY firefighter Patrick Brady (photo: FDNY)

The backstory:

Brady was an 11-year veteran of the FDNY. He joined the department in 2014, first serving with Engine 227 in Brooklyn before transferring to Ladder 120 in 2022.

A Queens resident, Brady came from a family of firefighters — including his brothers, Jimmy and Brian, who both serve with the FDNY, along with several cousins and uncles.

Brady is the 1,163rd member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty. The last was Paramedic Salih Abdur Rahman.

Funeral arrangements are pending, the department said.