Fire at JFK Airport leaves several injured, prompts evacuations | Track delays here

Terminal 8 at JFK Airport in Queens was briefly evacuated on Wednesday morning because of an escalator fire, leaving nine people injured in NYC, the FDNY said.

Fire at JFK Airport today

The fire was reported around 7 a.m., officials said.



Around 960 passengers were bused to other areas of the terminal, the Port Authority said. The FDNY said nine people suffered minor injuries.

Steve Burns, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said terminal operations resumed by 8:15 a.m. and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

In a post on X, formally Twitter, the airport was urging fliers to check with their airline for flight statuses.

"Flight operations at Terminal 8 have been impacted. Please check with your airline to determine the status of your flight," the airport said.

Airlines including American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Qantas fly out of Terminal 8.

To track delays, click HERE.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.