NYC Ferry: New routes, expanding terminal, map

New York City ferry riders can anticipate new routes in less than one month.

New routes for NYC ferry

What we know:

The New York City Economic Development Corporation announced new ferry routes for NYC Ferry earlier this week.

These new routes will begin to operate starting on Dec. 8:

The East River will operate as two routes for most of the day, with a local route serving all stops on weekdays during midday hours.

The Soundview and Rockaway routes will be combined. This combined route will run as frequently as the current Soundview service.

The St. George route will connect to Brooklyn.

The South Brooklyn route will offer direct access to Midtown to Red Hook and Atlantic Ave. residents, as well as increased frequency during peak hours.

The Rockaway shuttle bus service will operate during peak times on weekdays, but will not operate at other times.

34th St. terminal expansion

An upgrade to the ferry terminal on East 34th St. is also planned.

A NYC Ferry crosses the East River on it's way to the East 34th Street landing May 3, 2018 in New York.

The expansion would allow for "more queueing space, more vessel berths and better passenger flow," according to NYC Ferry.