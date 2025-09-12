The Feast of San Gennaro 2025: Events, vendors and street closures for Little Italy's festival
NEW YORK CITY - The annual Feast of San Gennaro is back for its 99th year in Little Italy.
The backstory:
The iconic celebration will bring thousands of visitors to Mulberry Street to celebrate Italian food, culture and music. Hundreds of different vendors will set up shop, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 12: The annual Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy of New York, United States on September 12, 2024. Music, food, drinks, and other live events are all on the calendar for The Feast of San Gennaro. The F
The festival, which started as a small block party back in 1926 when thousands of Italian immigrants lived in Little Italy, celebrates the life of the patron saint of Naples.
When does San Gennaro feast end?
Festivities will run daily until Sunday, Sept. 21.
San Gennaro Festival NYC 2024: Street closures
Local perspective:
The festivities start at the intersection of Canal and Mulberry streets and run deep into the heart of Little Italy. The following streets will be closed until Monday, Sunday, Sept. 22:
- Mott Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street
- Mulberry Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street
- Baxter Street between Canal Street and Grand Street
- Centre Market Place between Grand Street and Broome Street
- Centre Street between Canal Street and Broome Street
- Cleveland Place between Broome Street and Spring Street
- Lafayette Street between Spring Street and East Houston Street
- Canal Street between Bowery and Centre Street
- Hester Street between Mott Street and Centre Street
- Grand Street between Elizabeth Street and Centre Street
- Broome Street between Mott Street and Centre Street/Cleveland Place
- Kenmare Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place
- Spring Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place/Lafayette Street
- Prince Street between Mott Street and Lafayette Street
- Jersey Street between Mulberry Street and Lafayette Street
Feast of San Gennaro hours
