The Feast of San Gennaro 2025: Events, vendors and street closures for Little Italy's festival

The Brief The Feast of San Gennaro is expected to bring thousands of visitors to Mulberry Street to celebrate Italian food, culture and music. The festivities start at the intersection of Canal and Mulberry streets and run deep into the heart of Little Italy. The festival started as a small block party back in 1926 when thousands of Italian immigrants lived in Little Italy.



The annual Feast of San Gennaro is back for its 99th year in Little Italy.

The backstory:

The iconic celebration will bring thousands of visitors to Mulberry Street to celebrate Italian food, culture and music. Hundreds of different vendors will set up shop, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 12: The annual Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy of New York, United States on September 12, 2024. Music, food, drinks, and other live events are all on the calendar for The Feast of San Gennaro. The F Expand

The festival, which started as a small block party back in 1926 when thousands of Italian immigrants lived in Little Italy, celebrates the life of the patron saint of Naples.

When does San Gennaro feast end?

Festivities will run daily until Sunday, Sept. 21.

San Gennaro Festival NYC 2024: Street closures

Local perspective:

The festivities start at the intersection of Canal and Mulberry streets and run deep into the heart of Little Italy. The following streets will be closed until Monday, Sunday, Sept. 22:

Mott Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street

Mulberry Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street

Baxter Street between Canal Street and Grand Street

Centre Market Place between Grand Street and Broome Street

Centre Street between Canal Street and Broome Street

Cleveland Place between Broome Street and Spring Street

Lafayette Street between Spring Street and East Houston Street

Canal Street between Bowery and Centre Street

Hester Street between Mott Street and Centre Street

Grand Street between Elizabeth Street and Centre Street

Broome Street between Mott Street and Centre Street/Cleveland Place

Kenmare Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place

Spring Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place/Lafayette Street

Prince Street between Mott Street and Lafayette Street

Jersey Street between Mulberry Street and Lafayette Street

Feast of San Gennaro hours

For a full list of events and vendors, click HERE.