NYC expands legal help for undocumented immigrants

The Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and the New York State Office for New Americans announced on Thursday that the city and state will be investing over $1 million in rapid response legal services to help undocumented immigrants facing imminent deportation.

“These are people that are being put in a rapid deportation process and are not given the opportunity to seek full due process,” said Bitta Mostofi, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.

The money will expand and enhance the Action NYC hotline, a hotline operated by Catholic Charities that allows immigrants to call in and obtain free legal assistance. The services they receive won’t only be over the phone but if they need a lawyer present in court, they will have legal representation.

The legal services are totally free and are now available 24/7. All anyone has to do is call 3-1-1 or come to an organization like Make the Road New York.

