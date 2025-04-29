NYC EMT Alison Russo's accused killer deemed unfit for trial, lawyers say

The man accused of killing EMT Lt. Alison Russo in 2022 may not stand trial, after an emotional day in court.

What we know:

Peter Zisopoulos is accused of fatally stabbing 61-year-old EMT Lt. Alison Russo 19 times in September 2022 while she was on duty, getting lunch near Station 49 in Astoria, Queens.

A lawyer for Zisopoulos told the judge Monday that two doctors—who work for the county and are not affiliated with either legal team—have determined him to be unfit for trial following a psychological evaluation.

A hearing is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 a.m. to formally determine his mental fitness for trial.

The backstory:

On September 22, 2022, authorities say Russo was walking to get food when Zisopoulos allegedly stabbed her numerous times at the corner of 20th Avenue and 41st Street.

Zisopoulos then allegedly fled inside an apartment building, where he barricaded himself inside.

Russo was rushed to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Russo was a 9/11 first responder who was remembered by colleagues for being "the mother hen" of her station.