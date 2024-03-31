NYC Easter parade, Bonnet Festival happening Sunday: What to know

Several Easter festivities are happening today in New York City, including church services, a parade and a festival.

Easter mass at Saint John's Cathedral

The Cathedral Church of Saint John held their Easter mass at 10:30 a.m.

The service ends at 12:30 p.m.

Saint John's is also holding an in-person afternoon service at 4 p.m. with the Cathedral Choir.

Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival

People wearing costumes participate in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival along Fifth Avenue on Easter Sunday on April 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) Expand

The Easter Bonnet Parade and Festival are one of the highlights of celebrating Easter in NYC.

The parade began at 10 a.m. near St. Patrick's Cathedral. The parade marches north on Fifth Avenue from 49th Street up to 57th Street.

Originating from the 1870s, this tradition occasionally features participants donning period attire and lavish hats.

However, the main spectacle lies in the extravagant bonnets, many of which surpass all expectations.