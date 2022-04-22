NYC Earth Day road closures
NEW YORK - The New York City Department of Transportation has announced that nine streets will be closed to car and truck traffic and opened to pedestrians as part of Car-Free Earth Day this weekend.
The fifth iteration of the environmental celebration takes place Saturday, April 23.
"Every year, Car-Free Earth Day reminds us how important sustainability and the environment are to transportation and to the city as a whole," DoT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement. "New Yorkers should get out to enjoy the biggest Earth Day celebration ever."
The streets that will be closed to traffic and opened to pedestrians are:
Bronx
- Roberto Clemente Plaza, 3rd Avenue, 148th Street to 149th Street
- Southbound Mosholu Parkway, Van Cortlandt Avenue East to Bainbridge Avenue
Brooklyn
- Tompkins Avenue, Gates Avenue to Halsey Street
Manhattan
- Avenue B, East 6th Street to East 14th Street
- Broadway, East 17th Street to West 42nd Street
- Dyckman Street, Quisqueya Plaza to Dyckman Marina
- St. Nicholas Avenue, 181st Street to 190th Street
Queens
- 34th Avenue, 69th Street to 94th Street
Staten Island
- Minthorne Street, Bay Street to Victory Boulevard
Citi Bike will also offer free one-day passes this Saturday for new riders.
New Yorkers will also be able to take part in activities across the city, like riding a pony with the Black Cowboys of Brooklyn, pop-up performances featuring Broadway performers, yoga and tai chi sessions, lessons in gardening and sustainability, and more.
For more information, visit the Department of Transportation website.