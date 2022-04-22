NYC Earth Day road closures

article

The New York City Department of Transportation has announced that nine streets will be closed to car and truck traffic and opened to pedestrians as part of Car-Free Earth Day this weekend.

The fifth iteration of the environmental celebration takes place Saturday, April 23.

"Every year, Car-Free Earth Day reminds us how important sustainability and the environment are to transportation and to the city as a whole," DoT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement. "New Yorkers should get out to enjoy the biggest Earth Day celebration ever."

The streets that will be closed to traffic and opened to pedestrians are:

Bronx

Roberto Clemente Plaza, 3rd Avenue, 148th Street to 149th Street

Southbound Mosholu Parkway, Van Cortlandt Avenue East to Bainbridge Avenue

Brooklyn

Tompkins Avenue, Gates Avenue to Halsey Street

Manhattan

Avenue B, East 6th Street to East 14th Street

Broadway, East 17th Street to West 42nd Street

Dyckman Street, Quisqueya Plaza to Dyckman Marina

St. Nicholas Avenue, 181st Street to 190th Street

Queens

34th Avenue, 69th Street to 94th Street

Staten Island

Minthorne Street, Bay Street to Victory Boulevard

Citi Bike will also offer free one-day passes this Saturday for new riders.

New Yorkers will also be able to take part in activities across the city, like riding a pony with the Black Cowboys of Brooklyn, pop-up performances featuring Broadway performers, yoga and tai chi sessions, lessons in gardening and sustainability, and more.

For more information, visit the Department of Transportation website.