NYC Earth Day road closures

By FOX 5 NY Staff
New York City
Billboards in Times Square turn green on Earth Day on April 21, 2022 in New York City, United States. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - The New York City Department of Transportation has announced that nine streets will be closed to car and truck traffic and opened to pedestrians as part of Car-Free Earth Day this weekend.

The fifth iteration of the environmental celebration takes place Saturday, April 23. 

"Every year, Car-Free Earth Day reminds us how important sustainability and the environment are to transportation and to the city as a whole," DoT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement. "New Yorkers should get out to enjoy the biggest Earth Day celebration ever."

The streets that will be closed to traffic and opened to pedestrians are:

Bronx

  • Roberto Clemente Plaza, 3rd Avenue, 148th Street to 149th Street
  • Southbound Mosholu Parkway, Van Cortlandt Avenue East to Bainbridge Avenue

Brooklyn

  • Tompkins Avenue, Gates Avenue to Halsey Street

Manhattan

  • Avenue B, East 6th Street to East 14th Street
  • Broadway, East 17th Street to West 42nd Street
  • Dyckman Street, Quisqueya Plaza to Dyckman Marina
  • St. Nicholas Avenue, 181st Street to 190th Street

Queens

  • 34th Avenue, 69th Street to 94th Street

Staten Island

  • Minthorne Street, Bay Street to Victory Boulevard

Citi Bike will also offer free one-day passes this Saturday for new riders.

New Yorkers will also be able to take part in activities across the city, like riding a pony with the Black Cowboys of Brooklyn, pop-up performances featuring Broadway performers, yoga and tai chi sessions, lessons in gardening and sustainability, and more. 

