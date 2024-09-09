NYC DoT proposes green transformation for Park Avenue

If it's called Park Avenue, then shouldn't it look more like a park?

Well, that's what the New York City Department of Transportation thinks, as they are working on a new proposal to transform the street’s median into a pedestrian-friendly green space.

The proposal would ad more greenery and walkable areas between East 57th Street and East 46th Street, in Midtown Manhattan.

"To have a beautiful park in the middle of park avenue could be a renewing and refreshing thing for the area," said City Council member Alex Bores.

The proposal, which currently stands as more of a wishlist than an actual plan, was imagined as construction is already underway beneath Park Avenue to renovate the Gran Central train shed.

The proposal has multiple ideas, including increasing the width of the current median anywhere from twenty to 48 feet.

That could slow down vehicular traffic, but make it easier to cross the street and take a seat in a greenspace.

"The challenge will be creating beauty without causing massive traffic delays," Bores said.