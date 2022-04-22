Dog feces crackdown on Manhattan streets; 'no poop fairy'

New York City's Sanitation Department and a Manhattan councilman are reminding dog owners that the "Poop Fairy" doesn't exist.

Council Member Erik Bottcher said complaints to his office about dog poop on the sidewalks are way up. He unveiled a social media awareness campaign called "There Is No Poop Fairy." The PSAs remind dog people that they need to pick up after their pooches. The campaign is also featured on LinkNYC kiosks.

And now the Sanitation Police (yes, that's a thing) is cracking down on pooper-scooper scofflaws. The sanitation cops are launching a ticketing blitz in Chelsea, Hell's Kitchen, and Greenwich Village. If you don't scoop the poop, you could get hit with a $250 fine.

If you have a complaint about dog feces on your sidewalks, you can call 311.